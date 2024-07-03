iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Real Touch Finance Ltd. Share Price

86.6
(0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:50:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open86.6
  • Day's High86.6
  • 52 Wk High92.1
  • Prev. Close85.75
  • Day's Low86.6
  • 52 Wk Low 31.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E30.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.69
  • EPS2.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)109.92
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Real Touch Finance Ltd. KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

86.6

Prev. Close

85.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

86.6

Day's Low

86.6

52 Week's High

92.1

52 Week's Low

31.5

Book Value

34.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

109.92

P/E

30.3

EPS

2.83

Divi. Yield

0

Real Touch Finance Ltd. Corporate Action

1 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Real Touch Finance Ltd. NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Real Touch Finance Ltd. SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:21 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.12%

Non-Promoter- 45.87%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Real Touch Finance Ltd. FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.69

12.69

12.69

12.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.14

26.5

23.77

22.25

Net Worth

41.83

39.19

36.46

34.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.17

-0.28

0.73

0.39

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Real Touch Finance Ltd. Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Real Touch Finance Ltd.

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Anant Bhagat

Managing Director

Binod Chand Kankaria

Director

Rajesh Kumar Sethia

Director

Anny Jain.

Director

Radhey Shyam Mishra

Whole Time Director

G Sridharan

Additional Director

Muthusamy Ganeshkumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Varsha Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Real Touch Finance Ltd.

Summary

Real Touch Finance Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Associated Ceramics Limited on December 27, 1984. The Company changed its name from Associated Ceramics Limited to Real Touch Finance Limited in 2015. Presently, the Company is a subsidiary of M/s Ultraplus Housing Estate Private Limited, holding 68,69,620 shares aggregating to 54.12% in the Company in FY 2023.The Company is engaged into the business of providing loans. Presently, it is giving loan and inter-corporate deposit to its corporate client and is operating from Kolkata. The Company is having its registered office in Kolkata and has various branch offices in the States of Tamil Nadu, viz., Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Villupuram, Arani & Vandavasi.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Real Touch Finance Ltd. share price today?

The Real Touch Finance Ltd. shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹86.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Real Touch Finance Ltd.?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Real Touch Finance Ltd. is ₹109.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Real Touch Finance Ltd.?

The PE and PB ratios of Real Touch Finance Ltd. is 30.3 and 2.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Real Touch Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Real Touch Finance Ltd. stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Real Touch Finance Ltd. is ₹31.5 and ₹92.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Real Touch Finance Ltd.?

Real Touch Finance Ltd.'s CAGR for 5 Years at 34.75%, 3 Years at 78.92%, 1 Year at 180.23%, 6 Month at 45.71%, 3 Month at 19.76% and 1 Month at 16.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Real Touch Finance Ltd.?

The shareholding pattern of Real Touch Finance Ltd. is as follows:
Promoters - 54.12 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.88 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Real Touch Finance Ltd.

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.