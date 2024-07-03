Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹86.6
Prev. Close₹85.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹86.6
Day's Low₹86.6
52 Week's High₹92.1
52 Week's Low₹31.5
Book Value₹34.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)109.92
P/E30.3
EPS2.83
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.69
12.69
12.69
12.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.14
26.5
23.77
22.25
Net Worth
41.83
39.19
36.46
34.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.17
-0.28
0.73
0.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Anant Bhagat
Managing Director
Binod Chand Kankaria
Director
Rajesh Kumar Sethia
Director
Anny Jain.
Director
Radhey Shyam Mishra
Whole Time Director
G Sridharan
Additional Director
Muthusamy Ganeshkumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Varsha Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Real Touch Finance Ltd.
Summary
Real Touch Finance Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Associated Ceramics Limited on December 27, 1984. The Company changed its name from Associated Ceramics Limited to Real Touch Finance Limited in 2015. Presently, the Company is a subsidiary of M/s Ultraplus Housing Estate Private Limited, holding 68,69,620 shares aggregating to 54.12% in the Company in FY 2023.The Company is engaged into the business of providing loans. Presently, it is giving loan and inter-corporate deposit to its corporate client and is operating from Kolkata. The Company is having its registered office in Kolkata and has various branch offices in the States of Tamil Nadu, viz., Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Villupuram, Arani & Vandavasi.
Read More
The Real Touch Finance Ltd. shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹86.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Real Touch Finance Ltd. is ₹109.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Real Touch Finance Ltd. is 30.3 and 2.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Real Touch Finance Ltd. stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Real Touch Finance Ltd. is ₹31.5 and ₹92.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Real Touch Finance Ltd.'s CAGR for 5 Years at 34.75%, 3 Years at 78.92%, 1 Year at 180.23%, 6 Month at 45.71%, 3 Month at 19.76% and 1 Month at 16.98%.
