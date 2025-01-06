Real Touch Finance Ltd. Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.17
-0.28
0.73
0.39
Other operating items
Operating
1.17
-0.28
0.73
0.39
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
1.17
-0.28
0.73
0.39
Equity raised
37.43
37.15
36.33
35.45
Investing
-1.33
0.72
-0.34
0.08
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
37.27
37.59
36.72
35.93
