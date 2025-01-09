iifl-logo-icon 1
Real Touch Finance Ltd. Balance Sheet

84
(-1.25%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.69

12.69

12.69

12.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.14

26.5

23.77

22.25

Net Worth

41.83

39.19

36.46

34.94

Minority Interest

Debt

139.45

89.02

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

181.28

128.22

36.46

34.94

Fixed Assets

0.65

0.6

0.03

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

1.43

1.39

1.35

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.42

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-11.13

-1.92

34.49

33.48

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.04

0.01

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.07

0.52

34.9

34.15

Sundry Creditors

-0.43

-0.11

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-10.81

-2.34

-0.41

-0.67

Cash

3.55

1.64

0.46

0.07

Total Assets

-6.5

1.75

36.37

34.9

