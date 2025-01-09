Real Touch Finance Ltd. Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.69
12.69
12.69
12.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.14
26.5
23.77
22.25
Net Worth
41.83
39.19
36.46
34.94
Minority Interest
Debt
139.45
89.02
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
181.28
128.22
36.46
34.94
Fixed Assets
0.65
0.6
0.03
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
1.43
1.39
1.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.42
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-11.13
-1.92
34.49
33.48
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.04
0.01
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.07
0.52
34.9
34.15
Sundry Creditors
-0.43
-0.11
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.81
-2.34
-0.41
-0.67
Cash
3.55
1.64
0.46
0.07
Total Assets
-6.5
1.75
36.37
34.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.