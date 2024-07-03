iifl-logo-icon 1
Real Touch Finance Ltd. Company Summary

84
(-1.25%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Real Touch Finance Ltd. Summary

Real Touch Finance Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Associated Ceramics Limited on December 27, 1984. The Company changed its name from Associated Ceramics Limited to Real Touch Finance Limited in 2015. Presently, the Company is a subsidiary of M/s Ultraplus Housing Estate Private Limited, holding 68,69,620 shares aggregating to 54.12% in the Company in FY 2023.The Company is engaged into the business of providing loans. Presently, it is giving loan and inter-corporate deposit to its corporate client and is operating from Kolkata. The Company is having its registered office in Kolkata and has various branch offices in the States of Tamil Nadu, viz., Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Villupuram, Arani & Vandavasi.

