Real Touch Finance Ltd. Board Meeting

84
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Real Touch Fin CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Jan 20251 Jan 2025
Real Touch Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Re-appointment of Mr. Gopal Sridharan (DIN: 09460423) as a Whole Time Director of the company. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.01.2025)
Board Meeting12 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Real Touch Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 3.30 P.M at the registered office of the company inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results of the company for the Quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
Real Touch Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 The Board at its meeting held on August 1, 2024, inter alia, approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with limited review report The Board at its meeting held on August 1, 2024, approved unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 1, 2024, considered the completion tenure of Mr. Ujjawal Kumar Bothra, Independent Director (DIN: 08528545) whose term ends on August 7, 2024; and appointed Mr. Muthusamy Ganeshkumar (DIN: 10727209) as an Additional Director (Independent Category) with effect from August 1, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202416 May 2024
Real Touch Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; to consider and recommend the shareholders for approval of the scheme of Employees Stock Options; to consider and recommend the shareholders for approval for the issuance of Unlisted Unsecured Optionally Convertible Debentures upto Rs.22.00 Crore (Rupees Twenty Two Crores only) on private placement basis; and other matters The Board meeting held dated May 22, 2024, approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 along with the report of auditor thereon and other items. The Board at its meeting held on May 22, 2024, approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting24 Feb 202421 Feb 2024
Real Touch Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the issuance of Unlisted Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures in the nature of subordinated debt aggregating upto Rs.20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crores only) on private placement basis The Board at its meeting held on February 24, 2024, inter alia, (i) considered and recommended to shareholders approval, the adoption of restated of AOA; (ii) considered and recommended to shareholders approval, to offer or invite to subscribe, NCD on private placement basis aggregating up to Rs. 100 Crore; (iii) considered and approved the issuance of up to 2000 number of 9% NCD in the nature of subordinated debt of face value INR 1,00,000/-; (iv) Considered and reconstituted the committees of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.02.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Real Touch Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday February 14 2024 at 3.30 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. The board at its meeting held on dated February 14, 2024, inter alia, approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. The Board meeting held dated February 14, 2024, approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) This is to intimate that Board of Directors on their meeting held on February 14, 2024, considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Ratnesh Kumar Agrawal as Additional Director (Category: Non-Executive-Independent) with effect from February 14, 2024. In this context, the term of appointment has been inadvertently overlooked in the Annexure. Therefore, the revised Annexure has been enclosed for the information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.02.2024)

