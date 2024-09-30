|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Please find attached herewith copies of Newspaper Advertisements published in Financial Express (English Daily) and Arthik Lipi (Bengali), on 7th September 2024, regarding AGM Notice, E-voting information and Book closure for the 39th AGM of the company. Please find enclosed the Annual General Meeting Proceedings of the 39th AGM of the Company held on 30th September 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility. We request you to kindly take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Please find the attached the voting results of 39th AGM as required under Reg 44 of SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015 Also, enclosed the Consolidated report on voting results received from Scrutinizer. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
