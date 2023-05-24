To

The members of Refex Renewables and Infrastructure Limited Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Refex Renewables and Infrastructure Limited (formerly known as SunEdison Infrastructure Limited) ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

MATERIAL UNCERTAINTY RELATING TO GOING CONCERN

We draw your attention to Note 37 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements which states that the Company has incurred losses during the year ended 31st March 2023 due to which the net worth has been fully eroded as at such date thereby giving rise to a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. As more fully explained in such Note 37 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, it is considered appropriate by the management to prepare the standalone Ind AS financial statements on a going concern basis. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

1) We draw your attention to Note 38 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements annexed to this report which more fully describes the transaction which the Company had entered into, vide a Framework agreement wherein the proposed restructuring is being undertaken to primarily separate the completed projects from the under-development projects and transfer such under-development projects along with the engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") business and the Trademark "SunEdison" by way of a slump sale on a going concern basis to an entity which is incorporated along with the participation of certain identified external investors. Such note also further explains that the Company has withdrawn itself from the Framework agreement and the same has been cancelled, pursuant to the final order received from the Securities Exchange Board of India (‘SEBI). Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section of our report, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of revenues and other related balances in view of adoption of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers Our procedures included, among others, obtaining an understanding of contract execution processes and relevant controls relating to the accounting for customer contracts. We tested the relevant internal controls used to ensure the completeness, accuracy and timing of revenue recognized, including controls over the degree of completion of service contracts at year-end. The application of the revenue accounting standard involves certain key judgements relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognized over a period; estimation of costs to complete, determining the stage of completion and the timing of revenue recognition We read a sample of contracts to assess whether the method for recognition of revenue was relevant and consistent with Ind AS 115 and has been applied consistently. We focused on contract classification, allocation of income and cost to individual performance obligations and timing of transfer of control. Where a contract contained multiple elements, we considered Managements judgements as to whether they comprised performance obligations that should be accounted for separately, and in such cases, challenged the judgements made in the allocation of consideration to each performance obligation. Further, revenue comprises of ‘at a point in time types of contracts where revenue is recognized on transfer of control in relation to sale of solar water pumps (supply- only and supply-and-installation) and ‘over a period of time types of contracts which involves assessing the degree of completion for Ground Solar Power Plants and Rooftop projects. The Company recognizes revenue and profit/loss based on stage of completion which is computed based on the proportion of contract costs incurred at the balance sheet date in relation to the total estimated costs of the contract at completion. The recognition of revenue and profit/loss therefore rely on estimates in relation to the total estimated costs of each contract. We evaluated and challenged the significant judgements and estimates made by Management in applying the Companys accounting policy to a sample of specific contracts and separable performance obligations of contracts, and we obtained evidence to support them, including details of contractual agreements, delivery records , cost estimations, budget approvals and cash receipts. For the contracts selected, we inspected original signed contracts and reconciled the revenue recognized to the underlying accounting records. Refer Note 3(c) of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. 2 Related party transactions – Accuracy and completeness of related party transactions and disclosures thereof (as described in note 31 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements) We obtained an understanding of the process and tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls that management has established to identify, account for and disclose related party transactions. We also obtained an updated list of all related parties to the Company and reviewed the general ledger against this list to ensure completeness of transactions. We read contracts and agreements with related parties to understand the nature of the transactions. We agreed the amounts disclosed to underlying documentation and reviewing relevant agreements, on a sample basis, as part of our evaluation of the disclosure. We identified the measurement, completeness, presentation and disclosure of related party transactions as a key audit matter due to the high volume and complexity of business transactions with related parties. We carried out an understanding of the Companys methodology of determination of arms-length price. We made enquiries of management in order to identify if any related party transactions outside the normal course of business have taken place. We evaluated the completeness of the disclosures through review of statutory information, books and records and other documents obtained during the course of our audit.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information obtained at the date of this auditors report is information included in the Directors report but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by Section 143

(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. e) The matter described in the Material uncertainty related to Going Concern section above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company. f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors for the year ended March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164

(2) of the Act. g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses a unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197

(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. i

i. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. ii

i. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person

(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person

(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; c) Based on such audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances,nothinghascometoournoticethathascausedustobelievethattherepresentations under sub-clause

(i) and

(ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. v

i. Proviso to Rule 3

(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11

(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For V K A N & Associates

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No 014226S

Kaushik Venkatraman

Partner

Membership No. 222070

Place: Chennai

Date: May 24, 2023

UDIN: 23222070BGQHMW4803

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Refex Renewables and Infrastructure Limited of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE

IOF SUB SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

THE ACT"

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Refex Renewables and Infrastructure Limited (formerly known as SunEdison Infrastructure Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us , the Company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For V K A N & Associates

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No 014226S

Kaushik Venkatraman

Partner

Membership No. 222070

Place: Chennai

Date: May 24, 2023

Annexure B referred to in Paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Refex Renewables and Infrastructure Limited on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that: (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) The Company does not own any immovable property. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year. (e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed. The inventory as on 31 March 2023 represents the stock pending for customs clearance. (b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) The Company has provided loans to few group companies. The details of the same are given below (in INR thousands):

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount during the year: - - - - - Subsidiaries - - 43 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date: - - - - - Subsidiaries - - 38 -

(b) The terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and the payment of the interest has not been stipulated and accordingly, we are unable to comment as to whether the repayments/receipts of principal interest are regular.

(d) In the absence of stipulated schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest, we are unable to comment as to whether there is any amount which is overdue for more than 90 days. (e) The Company has not granted loans which had fallen due during the year. Further, no fresh loans were granted to any party to settle the overdue loans in nature of loan. (f) The Company has granted loans which are repayable on demand, as per details below ( in INR thousands ) :

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate of loans/advances in nature of loan - Repayable on demand (A) 38 - 38 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 38 - 38 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loan to the total loans 100%

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, as applicable. (v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/business activity. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii)(a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, , duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company, except income tax, where there have been delays in depositing the dues.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the details of dues of income tax which have not been deposited on account of dispute as at March 31, 2023 are given below (INR in thousands) :

Name of the statute Nature of dues Forum where the dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount (INR in 000s) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Assessing officer 2019-20 (AY) 369

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not applied and received any term loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3

(ix)

(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit. (b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. (xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit. (xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to INR 1,30,399 (in thousands) in the current financial year but had not incurred any cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not qualify for Corporate Social Responsibility related activities as per the criteria specified under section 135(1) of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and according, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For V K A N & Associates

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No 014226S

Kaushik Venkatraman

Partner

Membership No. 222070

Place: Chennai

Date: May 24, 2023