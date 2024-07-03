iifl-logo-icon 1
Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

800
(-3.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open815.6
  • Day's High839.95
  • 52 Wk High1,166.3
  • Prev. Close831.65
  • Day's Low793.05
  • 52 Wk Low 368.2
  • Turnover (lac)13.28
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-107.24
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)359.31
  • Div. Yield0
Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

815.6

Prev. Close

831.65

Turnover(Lac.)

13.28

Day's High

839.95

Day's Low

793.05

52 Week's High

1,166.3

52 Week's Low

368.2

Book Value

-107.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

359.31

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 250.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.49

4.49

4.49

4.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-48.84

-42.54

-29.12

-22.9

Net Worth

-44.35

-38.05

-24.63

-18.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

65.1

49.93

0

0

yoy growth (%)

30.38

0

0

0

Raw materials

-57.48

-43.23

0

0

As % of sales

88.3

86.58

0

0

Employee costs

-14.27

-5.24

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-9.75

-13.5

-0.09

-0.05

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.12

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0.02

0

Working capital

-7.41

2.15

-0.08

-0.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.38

0

0

0

Op profit growth

41.45

12,362.98

68.84

2.15

EBIT growth

-32.98

11,682.37

68.84

2.15

Net profit growth

-27.72

17,910.76

52.49

18.05

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

76.09

76.64

53.5

71.9

62.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

76.09

76.64

53.5

71.9

62.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.02

20.09

20.73

12.46

2.11

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Kalpesh Kumar

Director

Anil Jain

Independent Director

Pillappan Amalanathan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vinay Aggarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Limited (RRIL/ Formerly known SunEdison Infrastructure Limited) was incorporated as Public Limited Company in August, 1994. Presently, the Company is into the business of rendering engineering, procurement and construction services in respect of ground solar power plants, solar water pumps and home systems. Refex Renewables Infrastructure company has a rich legacy in the silicon industry and was originally formed in 1959 with establishment of the Monsanto Electronic Material Company (MEMC), a division of the multinational Monsanto Corporation. Initially, its business pioneered and focused on the manufacturing of silicon wafers for semiconductors in the burgeoning electronics industry. RRIL is stretched out in ~80 sites across 11 states providing its services. It is among the leading Solar Power Developers and has been tirelessly working on Innovation & Development in the field of solar energy.Refex Group entered in the solar power segment in year, 2008 while RRIL started Independent Power Producer (IPP) journey from 2018 and focused on developing solar as a sustainable energy source and providing eco-friendly alternatives in India. Broadly speaking, the Company was acquired through Open Offer during the year 2018 and resulting to the said Open Offer, it changed the business line from aqua culture industry to renewable power industry. Presently, the Company has expertise and proven track record in developing Industrial and Commercial Rooftops
Company FAQs

What is the Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹800 today.

What is the Market Cap of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹359.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and -7.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹368.2 and ₹1166.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd?

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 157.05%, 3 Years at 65.28%, 1 Year at 98.86%, 6 Month at 80.26%, 3 Month at -8.33% and 1 Month at -19.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

