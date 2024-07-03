Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹815.6
Prev. Close₹831.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.28
Day's High₹839.95
Day's Low₹793.05
52 Week's High₹1,166.3
52 Week's Low₹368.2
Book Value₹-107.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)359.31
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.49
4.49
4.49
4.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-48.84
-42.54
-29.12
-22.9
Net Worth
-44.35
-38.05
-24.63
-18.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
65.1
49.93
0
0
yoy growth (%)
30.38
0
0
0
Raw materials
-57.48
-43.23
0
0
As % of sales
88.3
86.58
0
0
Employee costs
-14.27
-5.24
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-9.75
-13.5
-0.09
-0.05
Depreciation
-0.39
-0.12
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0.02
0
Working capital
-7.41
2.15
-0.08
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.38
0
0
0
Op profit growth
41.45
12,362.98
68.84
2.15
EBIT growth
-32.98
11,682.37
68.84
2.15
Net profit growth
-27.72
17,910.76
52.49
18.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
76.09
76.64
53.5
71.9
62.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
76.09
76.64
53.5
71.9
62.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.02
20.09
20.73
12.46
2.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Kalpesh Kumar
Director
Anil Jain
Independent Director
Pillappan Amalanathan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vinay Aggarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Limited (RRIL/ Formerly known SunEdison Infrastructure Limited) was incorporated as Public Limited Company in August, 1994. Presently, the Company is into the business of rendering engineering, procurement and construction services in respect of ground solar power plants, solar water pumps and home systems. Refex Renewables Infrastructure company has a rich legacy in the silicon industry and was originally formed in 1959 with establishment of the Monsanto Electronic Material Company (MEMC), a division of the multinational Monsanto Corporation. Initially, its business pioneered and focused on the manufacturing of silicon wafers for semiconductors in the burgeoning electronics industry. RRIL is stretched out in ~80 sites across 11 states providing its services. It is among the leading Solar Power Developers and has been tirelessly working on Innovation & Development in the field of solar energy.Refex Group entered in the solar power segment in year, 2008 while RRIL started Independent Power Producer (IPP) journey from 2018 and focused on developing solar as a sustainable energy source and providing eco-friendly alternatives in India. Broadly speaking, the Company was acquired through Open Offer during the year 2018 and resulting to the said Open Offer, it changed the business line from aqua culture industry to renewable power industry. Presently, the Company has expertise and proven track record in developing Industrial and Commercial Rooftops
Read More
The Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹800 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹359.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and -7.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹368.2 and ₹1166.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 157.05%, 3 Years at 65.28%, 1 Year at 98.86%, 6 Month at 80.26%, 3 Month at -8.33% and 1 Month at -19.87%.
