|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
65.1
49.93
0
0
yoy growth (%)
30.38
0
0
0
Raw materials
-57.48
-43.23
0
0
As % of sales
88.3
86.58
0
0
Employee costs
-14.27
-5.24
0
0
As % of sales
21.92
10.49
0
0
Other costs
-10.39
-13.51
-0.08
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.97
27.06
0
0
Operating profit
-17.05
-12.05
-0.09
-0.05
OPM
-26.19
-24.14
0
0
Depreciation
-0.39
-0.12
0
0
Interest expense
-2.11
-2.1
0
0
Other income
9.81
0.78
0
0
Profit before tax
-9.75
-13.5
-0.09
-0.05
Taxes
0
0
0.02
0
Tax rate
0
0
-22.51
-14.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-9.75
-13.5
-0.07
-0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-9.75
-13.5
-0.07
-0.04
yoy growth (%)
-27.72
17,910.76
52.49
18.05
NPM
-14.98
-27.03
0
0
