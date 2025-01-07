iifl-logo-icon 1
Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

804.95
(1.11%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

65.1

49.93

0

0

yoy growth (%)

30.38

0

0

0

Raw materials

-57.48

-43.23

0

0

As % of sales

88.3

86.58

0

0

Employee costs

-14.27

-5.24

0

0

As % of sales

21.92

10.49

0

0

Other costs

-10.39

-13.51

-0.08

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.97

27.06

0

0

Operating profit

-17.05

-12.05

-0.09

-0.05

OPM

-26.19

-24.14

0

0

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.12

0

0

Interest expense

-2.11

-2.1

0

0

Other income

9.81

0.78

0

0

Profit before tax

-9.75

-13.5

-0.09

-0.05

Taxes

0

0

0.02

0

Tax rate

0

0

-22.51

-14.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-9.75

-13.5

-0.07

-0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-9.75

-13.5

-0.07

-0.04

yoy growth (%)

-27.72

17,910.76

52.49

18.05

NPM

-14.98

-27.03

0

0

