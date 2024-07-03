Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
58.28
42.12
36.58
57.12
42.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
58.28
42.12
36.58
57.12
42.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.49
8.22
14.97
3.07
1.75
Total Income
73.77
50.34
51.55
60.19
44.35
Total Expenditure
32.08
33.34
50.19
50.63
51.2
PBIDT
41.69
17
1.36
9.56
-6.85
Interest
32.09
21.58
14.12
15.52
2.06
PBDT
9.6
-4.58
-12.76
-5.96
-8.91
Depreciation
13.01
12.7
12.72
11.74
0.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.52
1.08
2.15
2.34
0.01
Deferred Tax
19.64
0.46
2.39
0.22
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-23.57
-18.82
-30.02
-20.26
-9.16
Minority Interest After NP
-6.92
-1.25
0
0
-0.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-16.65
-17.57
-30.02
-20.26
-9.07
Extra-ordinary Items
-8.92
0
9.54
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.73
-17.57
-39.56
-20.26
-9.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-52.37
-41.94
-66.73
-45.15
-20
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.49
4.49
4.49
4.49
4.49
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
71.53
40.36
3.71
16.73
-16.07
PBDTM(%)
16.47
-10.87
-34.88
-10.43
-20.91
PATM(%)
-40.44
-44.68
-82.06
-35.46
-21.5
