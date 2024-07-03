iifl-logo-icon 1
Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd Nine Monthly Results

785
(-1.75%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

58.28

42.12

36.58

57.12

42.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

58.28

42.12

36.58

57.12

42.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.49

8.22

14.97

3.07

1.75

Total Income

73.77

50.34

51.55

60.19

44.35

Total Expenditure

32.08

33.34

50.19

50.63

51.2

PBIDT

41.69

17

1.36

9.56

-6.85

Interest

32.09

21.58

14.12

15.52

2.06

PBDT

9.6

-4.58

-12.76

-5.96

-8.91

Depreciation

13.01

12.7

12.72

11.74

0.24

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.52

1.08

2.15

2.34

0.01

Deferred Tax

19.64

0.46

2.39

0.22

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-23.57

-18.82

-30.02

-20.26

-9.16

Minority Interest After NP

-6.92

-1.25

0

0

-0.09

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-16.65

-17.57

-30.02

-20.26

-9.07

Extra-ordinary Items

-8.92

0

9.54

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.73

-17.57

-39.56

-20.26

-9.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-52.37

-41.94

-66.73

-45.15

-20

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.49

4.49

4.49

4.49

4.49

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

71.53

40.36

3.71

16.73

-16.07

PBDTM(%)

16.47

-10.87

-34.88

-10.43

-20.91

PATM(%)

-40.44

-44.68

-82.06

-35.46

-21.5

