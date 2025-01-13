Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.49
4.49
4.49
4.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-48.84
-42.54
-29.12
-22.9
Net Worth
-44.35
-38.05
-24.63
-18.41
Minority Interest
Debt
43.2
61.64
60.81
42.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-1.15
23.59
36.18
24
Fixed Assets
0.87
1.07
1.35
1.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.92
5.92
25.15
26.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-8.07
16.5
8.69
-4.73
Inventories
0.02
4.81
0
0.78
Inventory Days
4.37
Sundry Debtors
0.4
23.34
4.26
19.46
Debtor Days
109.09
Other Current Assets
7.41
7.9
66.06
62.27
Sundry Creditors
-7.08
-10.89
-14.43
-17.93
Creditor Days
100.51
Other Current Liabilities
-8.82
-8.66
-47.2
-69.32
Cash
0.12
0.1
0.99
0.96
Total Assets
-1.16
23.59
36.18
23.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.