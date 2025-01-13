iifl-logo-icon 1
Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

782.85
(-0.46%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.49

4.49

4.49

4.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-48.84

-42.54

-29.12

-22.9

Net Worth

-44.35

-38.05

-24.63

-18.41

Minority Interest

Debt

43.2

61.64

60.81

42.41

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-1.15

23.59

36.18

24

Fixed Assets

0.87

1.07

1.35

1.61

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.92

5.92

25.15

26.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-8.07

16.5

8.69

-4.73

Inventories

0.02

4.81

0

0.78

Inventory Days

4.37

Sundry Debtors

0.4

23.34

4.26

19.46

Debtor Days

109.09

Other Current Assets

7.41

7.9

66.06

62.27

Sundry Creditors

-7.08

-10.89

-14.43

-17.93

Creditor Days

100.51

Other Current Liabilities

-8.82

-8.66

-47.2

-69.32

Cash

0.12

0.1

0.99

0.96

Total Assets

-1.16

23.59

36.18

23.97

