Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.83
Op profit growth
120.19
EBIT growth
103.14
Net profit growth
29.45
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-35.03
-18.27
EBIT margin
-38.38
-21.7
Net profit margin
-38.47
-34.12
RoCE
-9.39
RoNW
-4.21
RoA
-2.35
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-59.57
-48.05
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-94.73
-57.08
Book value per share
462.14
269.49
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.74
-0.16
P/CEPS
-0.46
-0.14
P/B
0.1
0.03
EV/EBIDTA
-10.1
-11.52
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-35.69
11.42
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
295.44
Inventory days
43.17
Creditor days
-120.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.97
2.35
Net debt / equity
0.52
0.85
Net debt / op. profit
-4.32
-9.07
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-43.92
-73.77
Employee costs
-32.08
-11.66
Other costs
-59.02
-32.83
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.