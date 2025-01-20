iifl-logo-icon 1
Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

788.9
(-0.74%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:03:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.83

Op profit growth

120.19

EBIT growth

103.14

Net profit growth

29.45

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-35.03

-18.27

EBIT margin

-38.38

-21.7

Net profit margin

-38.47

-34.12

RoCE

-9.39

RoNW

-4.21

RoA

-2.35

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-59.57

-48.05

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-94.73

-57.08

Book value per share

462.14

269.49

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.74

-0.16

P/CEPS

-0.46

-0.14

P/B

0.1

0.03

EV/EBIDTA

-10.1

-11.52

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-35.69

11.42

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

295.44

Inventory days

43.17

Creditor days

-120.63

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.97

2.35

Net debt / equity

0.52

0.85

Net debt / op. profit

-4.32

-9.07

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-43.92

-73.77

Employee costs

-32.08

-11.66

Other costs

-59.02

-32.83

