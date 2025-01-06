iifl-logo-icon 1
Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 6, 2025

Refex Renewables FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-9.75

-13.5

-0.09

-0.05

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.12

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0.02

0

Working capital

-7.41

2.15

-0.08

-0.05

Other operating items

Operating

-17.56

-11.47

-0.16

-0.1

Capital expenditure

0.16

1.89

0

0

Free cash flow

-17.4

-9.58

-0.16

-0.1

Equity raised

-26.46

0.21

-0.29

-0.2

Investing

18.57

7.56

0

0

Financing

62.86

21.37

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

37.56

19.55

-0.46

-0.31

