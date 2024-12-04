Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 30 Nov 2024

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for fund raising by way of issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve proposal for fund raising, by way of issue of non-convertible debentures, on a private placement basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.12.2024) Issue of unlisted, secured Non-Convertible Debentures for an issue size of up to INR 10.50 Crore, on private placement basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.12.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of unaudited financial results for 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 both on standalone and consolidated basis. i. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024, of the financial year 2024-24, both standalone and consolidated basis, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, along with the Limited Review Reports thereon, issued by the Statutory Auditors; ii. Incorporation of 02 new companies as wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company: In a step further towards adding the wind energy portfolio, it is proposed to incorporate 02 new companies as subsidiaries of the Company; iii. Allotment of 1,524 equity shares of ?10/- each, to the employees in lieu of 1,524 employees stock options (ESOPs) granted to the eligible employees of the Company including its subsidiaries in terms of RRIL - Employees Stock Option Scheme 2022; iv. Disinvestment by way of sale/transfer of 24.50% equity stake held in Refex Green Energy Limited, subsidiary of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 26 Sep 2024

i. Noting of resignation of Mr. Sunny Chandrakumar Jain (DIN: 07544759) as a Director (Non-Executive) w.e.f. September 30, 2024; ii. Appointment of Mr. Dinesh Kumar Agarwal (DIN: 07544757)) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive) of the Company w.e.f. October 01, 2024; iii. Re-constitution of various committees of the Board of Directors of the Company, w.e.f. October 01, 2024; iv. Acquisition of 100% equity stake in Refex Green Energy Limited (RGEL) [CIN: U35105MP2024PLC069908], a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary (through Refex Green Power Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary), thereby making it direct wholly-owned subsidiary company. Read less..

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended June 30 2024 both on standalone & consolidated basis along with the Limited Review Report thereon 2. Proposal for raising of funds/capital. i. Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended June 30, 2024, of the financial year 2024-25; ii. Appointment of M/s ABCD & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 016415S), as Statutory Auditors , in place of retiring auditor, M/s VKAN & Associates, Chartered Accountants; iii. Re-appointment of Mr. Kalpesh Kumar (DIN: 07966090), as a Managing Director & KMP; iv. Re-appointment of Mr. Pillappan Amalanathan (DIN: 08730795) as an Independent Director; v. Appointment of Ms. Latha Venkatesh (DIN: 06983347) as an Additional Director (Independent); vi. Issuance of further securities up to ?500 Crore; vii. Annual Report for FY 2023-24; viii. Convening 30th AGM on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (IST); ix. Friday, September 20, 2024, as the Cut-Off Date; x. Facility to cast votes through NSDL; xi. Appointed Mr. Mohan Kumar, FCS- 4347, CoP No. 19145, as the Scrutinizer; xii. Re-appointed Mr. A. Mohan Kumar, FCS- 4347, CoP No. 19145, as the Secretarial Auditor for F25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 15 May 2024

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Financial Results for Q4 & FY24; Consideration of proposal of issue of securities on rights basis. i. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024; ii. Raising of funds/capital by way of issue of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ?10/- each, for an aggregate issue size of up to ?160 Crore, on rights issue basis; iii. Resignation of Mr. Dinesh Kumar Agarwal as the Chief Financial Officer and a KMP, w.e.f. May 31, 2024; iv. Appointment of Mr. Thirunavukarasu Manikandan as the Chief Financial Officer and a KMP w.e.f. June 01, 2024; v. Authorized Mr. Manikandan T, Chief Financial Officer, for the purpose of Determining Materiality of an Event or Information and for the purpose of making disclosures to the stock exchange(s), under Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI Listing Regulations; vi. Acquisition of 100% equity stake in Refex Sustainable Solutions Private Limited, a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary (through Refex Green Power Limited, a WOS), thereby making it direct WOS (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024