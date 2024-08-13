iifl-logo-icon 1
Refex Renewables CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 202431 Aug 2024
Publication of newspaper advertisement specifying inter-alia, Notice of 30th AGM, E-Voting, Book Closure period and Cut-off date. i. Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended June 30, 2024, of the financial year 2024-25; ii. Appointment of M/s ABCD & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 016415S), as Statutory Auditors , in place of retiring auditor, M/s VKAN & Associates, Chartered Accountants; iii. Re-appointment of Mr. Kalpesh Kumar (DIN: 07966090), as a Managing Director & KMP; iv. Re-appointment of Mr. Pillappan Amalanathan (DIN: 08730795) as an Independent Director; v. Appointment of Ms. Latha Venkatesh (DIN: 06983347) as an Additional Director (Independent); vi. Issuance of further securities up to ?500 Crore; vii. Annual Report for FY 2023-24; viii. Convening 30th AGM on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (IST); ix. Friday, September 20, 2024, as the Cut-Off Date; x. Facility to cast votes through NSDL; xi. Appointed Mr. Mohan Kumar, FCS- 4347, CoP No. 19145, as the Scrutinizer; xii. Re-appointed Mr. A. Mohan Kumar, FCS- 4347, CoP No. 19145, as the Secretarial Auditor for F25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) Proceedings, Consolidated Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results for the 30th Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)

