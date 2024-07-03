Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Limited (RRIL/ Formerly known SunEdison Infrastructure Limited) was incorporated as Public Limited Company in August, 1994. Presently, the Company is into the business of rendering engineering, procurement and construction services in respect of ground solar power plants, solar water pumps and home systems. Refex Renewables Infrastructure company has a rich legacy in the silicon industry and was originally formed in 1959 with establishment of the Monsanto Electronic Material Company (MEMC), a division of the multinational Monsanto Corporation. Initially, its business pioneered and focused on the manufacturing of silicon wafers for semiconductors in the burgeoning electronics industry. RRIL is stretched out in ~80 sites across 11 states providing its services. It is among the leading Solar Power Developers and has been tirelessly working on Innovation & Development in the field of solar energy.Refex Group entered in the solar power segment in year, 2008 while RRIL started Independent Power Producer (IPP) journey from 2018 and focused on developing solar as a sustainable energy source and providing eco-friendly alternatives in India. Broadly speaking, the Company was acquired through Open Offer during the year 2018 and resulting to the said Open Offer, it changed the business line from aqua culture industry to renewable power industry. Presently, the Company has expertise and proven track record in developing Industrial and Commercial Rooftops, Greenfield Ground Mounted Projects, Land-owning Farmers Solar Projects including notable government agencies and renowned private organizations.Refex Renewables is a specialist into design, execution, installation, and maintenance of solar power systems. Whether it is a commercial complex, the Company provide high-quality and sustainable Solar Power plants. The RRIL Group handles renewable projects across India with many firsts to its credit such as: 1 MW utility scale project in Gujarat; Canal Top Solar Project on Narmada River in Gujarat; 1st along the track 2.9 MW Railway Solar PV Project in Diwana, Haryana; 68 MW utility scale ground mounted project for the Indian Railways near Raipur and 2*1 MW Solar Power + Battery Storage Solutions for the Indian Army at Leh.