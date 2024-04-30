To

The Members of Regency Fincorp Limited

(Previously known as Regency Investment Limited)

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Regency Fincorp Limited (previously known as Regency Investment Limited) for the year ended as at March 31, 2024, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Pro t and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, attached herewith, being submitted by the company pursuant to the requirements of regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation,2015, as amended ("Listing Regulation").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit , total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us these standalone financial results:

I. are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and ii. give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable accounting standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the net pro t/loss and other comprehensive income and other financial information for the period from April 1st 2023 to March 31, 2024.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial results under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key audit matter Auditors Response 1 Judgments used in projecting economic scenarios and probability weights applied to reflect future economic conditions; and * completeness, accuracy and appropriateness of information used in the estimation of the PD and LGD for the different stages depending on the nature of the portfolio 2 Information Technology and General Controls: With the assistance of our IT specialists, we obtained an The Company is dependent on its Information Technology (IT") systems due to the significant number of transactions that are processed daily across such multiple and discrete IT systems. Also, IT application controls are critical to ensure that changes to applications and underlying data are made in an appropriate manner and under controlled environments. Understanding of the Companys IT applications, databases and operating systems relevant to nancial reporting and the control environment. For these elements of the IT infrastructure the areas of our focus included access security (including controls over privileged access), program change controls, database management and network operations. In particular: Appropriate controls contribute to mitigating the risk of potential fraud or errors as a result of changes to applications and data. On account of the pervasive use of its IT systems, the testing of the general computer controls of the IT systems used in nancial Reporting was considered to be a Key Audit Matter. * We tested the design, implementation, and operating effectiveness of the Companys general IT controls over the IT systems relevant to financial reporting. This included evaluation of Companys controls over segregation of duties and access rights being provisioned / modified based on duly approved requests, access for exit cases being revoked in a timely manner and access of aLL users being recerti ed during the period of audit. We also tested key automated business cycle controls and Logic for the reports generated through the IT infrastructure that were relevant for financial reporting or were used in the exercise of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Our tests included testing of the compensating controls or alternate procedures to assess whether there were any unaddressed IT risks that would materiality impact the Financial Statements.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial results, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

I. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the companys internal control.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report (including annexure thereto), Business Responsibility and sustainability report and Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A") (collectively referred to as other information"), but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Other Information is expected to be made available to us after the date of our auditors report.

? Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

? In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

? When we read the other information included in the above reports, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and determine the actions under the applicable Laws and regulations.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant auditfindings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

FOR SUNIL K SHARMA & ASSOCIATES. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM REG NO. 029335N Sd/- (CA SUNIL KUMAR) PROPRIETOR M.NO. 536370 PLACE: CHANDIGARH DATE:30.04.2024 UDIN : 24536370BKCFV59307

Annexure - A to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

I) In Respect of its Fixed Assets:

The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of xed assets. In our opinion the xed assets covering significant value have been physically veri ed by the Management during the year at reasonable intervals and having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets and on the basis of the information and explanations given by the Management, no material discrepancies have been noticed on such veri cation.

No substantial part of xed assets has been disposed off during the year, which has affected the going concern.

ii) In Respect of its Inventory:

The company has no inventories; therefore, the para no 3(i) of the Companies (AuditorsReport) Order, 2016 are not applicable to the Company

iii) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, rms or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

vi) To the best of our knowledge, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenanceof cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

viii) The Company has not raised money by way of further public offer during the year.

ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its of cers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

x) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has provided managerial remuneration during the year.

xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company isnot a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable

xiv) The Company has obtained the requisite registration under section 45-IA of the ReserveBank of India Act, 1934.

FOR SUNIL K SHARMA & ASSOCIATES. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM REG NO. 029335N Sd/- (CA SUNIL KUMAR) PROPRIETOR M.NO. 536370 PLACE: CHANDIGARH DATE : 30.04.2024 UDIN: 24536370BKCFVS9307

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Regency InvestmentsLimited("the Company") as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the nancialstatements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.