SectorFinance
Open₹41.76
Prev. Close₹41.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.77
Day's High₹41.76
Day's Low₹40.93
52 Week's High₹43.61
52 Week's Low₹10.4
Book Value₹13.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)196.26
P/E75.93
EPS0.55
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.73
10.69
5.34
4.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.86
2.98
7.4
4.97
Net Worth
50.59
13.67
12.74
9.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
2.67
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gaurav Kumar
Whole-time Director
Vishal Rai Sarin
Independent Director
Sunil Jindal
Independent Director
Kamal Kumar
Independent Director
Saloni Shrivastav
Non Executive Director
Sarfaraz Mallick
Independent Director
Dolly Setia
Whole Time Director
Ashish Kamra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Regency Fincorp Ltd
Summary
Regency Fincorp Limited (earlier known as Regency Investments Limited), was incorporated on March 29, 1993. Regency Fincorp Limited is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company is headquartered in Zirakpur. The Company is engaged in lending and allied activities. The Company provide customer centric MSMEs of the country. Through its products and services, the Company aim at empowering the economically active households and MSMEs to grow their businesses and thus improve their overall quality of lives. Apart from this, the Company give Personal Loan and consumer durable loan. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 21.03.2020 have allotted 3,89,651 shares at Rs. 29 per share during the year. The Company also allotted 16,41,378 Convertible Warrants at Rs 29/- each at a premium of Rs 19/-each to Promoters and Non Promoters on Preferential Basis.
Read More
The Regency Fincorp Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.93 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Regency Fincorp Ltd is ₹196.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Regency Fincorp Ltd is 75.93 and 3.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Regency Fincorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Regency Fincorp Ltd is ₹10.4 and ₹43.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Regency Fincorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.55%, 3 Years at 88.85%, 1 Year at 252.70%, 6 Month at 173.84%, 3 Month at 41.46% and 1 Month at 15.84%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.