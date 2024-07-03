iifl-logo-icon 1
Regency Fincorp Ltd Share Price

40.93
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.76
  • Day's High41.76
  • 52 Wk High43.61
  • Prev. Close41.76
  • Day's Low40.93
  • 52 Wk Low 10.4
  • Turnover (lac)7.77
  • P/E75.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.87
  • EPS0.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)196.26
  • Div. Yield0
Regency Fincorp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

41.76

Prev. Close

41.76

Turnover(Lac.)

7.77

Day's High

41.76

Day's Low

40.93

52 Week's High

43.61

52 Week's Low

10.4

Book Value

13.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

196.26

P/E

75.93

EPS

0.55

Divi. Yield

0

Regency Fincorp Ltd Corporate Action

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 May, 2024

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Regency Fincorp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Regency Fincorp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:16 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.12%

Non-Promoter- 76.87%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 76.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Regency Fincorp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.73

10.69

5.34

4.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.86

2.98

7.4

4.97

Net Worth

50.59

13.67

12.74

9.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

2.67

0

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Regency Fincorp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Regency Fincorp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gaurav Kumar

Whole-time Director

Vishal Rai Sarin

Independent Director

Sunil Jindal

Independent Director

Kamal Kumar

Independent Director

Saloni Shrivastav

Non Executive Director

Sarfaraz Mallick

Independent Director

Dolly Setia

Whole Time Director

Ashish Kamra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Regency Fincorp Ltd
Summary

Summary

Regency Fincorp Limited (earlier known as Regency Investments Limited), was incorporated on March 29, 1993. Regency Fincorp Limited is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company is headquartered in Zirakpur. The Company is engaged in lending and allied activities. The Company provide customer centric MSMEs of the country. Through its products and services, the Company aim at empowering the economically active households and MSMEs to grow their businesses and thus improve their overall quality of lives. Apart from this, the Company give Personal Loan and consumer durable loan. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 21.03.2020 have allotted 3,89,651 shares at Rs. 29 per share during the year. The Company also allotted 16,41,378 Convertible Warrants at Rs 29/- each at a premium of Rs 19/-each to Promoters and Non Promoters on Preferential Basis.
Company FAQs

What is the Regency Fincorp Ltd share price today?

The Regency Fincorp Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.93 today.

What is the Market Cap of Regency Fincorp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Regency Fincorp Ltd is ₹196.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Regency Fincorp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Regency Fincorp Ltd is 75.93 and 3.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Regency Fincorp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Regency Fincorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Regency Fincorp Ltd is ₹10.4 and ₹43.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Regency Fincorp Ltd?

Regency Fincorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.55%, 3 Years at 88.85%, 1 Year at 252.70%, 6 Month at 173.84%, 3 Month at 41.46% and 1 Month at 15.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Regency Fincorp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Regency Fincorp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.13 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 76.87 %

