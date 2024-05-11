AGM 04/06/2024 CORRIGENDUM TO THE OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 10TH MAY, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024) This is to inform you that the 31st AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on 4th June, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing and/or Other Audio/Visual Means (OAVM). The Register of Members and the Share Transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from Saturday, 1st June, 2024 to Tuesday, 4th June, 2024 (both days inclusive). Further, the Company is providing e-voting facility through NSDL. The Members may caste their votes from Saturday, 1st June,2024 (9:00 A.M.) to Monday, 3rd June, 2024 (5:00 P.M.). THIS IS FOR YOUR INFORMATION AND RECORDS Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the Annual Report for the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 4th June, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. through video conferencing(VC)/ Other Audio/Visual Means (OAVM) in conformity with the regulatory provisions and Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India from time to time. The Annual Report for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 is also available on Companys website www.regencyfincorp.com You are requested to take the above information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024) It is hereby informed that the Company, on 13th May, 2024 had filed its Annual Report for the fy 2023-24 with BSE Limited. In the Notice of 31st AGM enclosed in the said Annual Report , certain rectifications have been done pursuant to the observations received from BSE Limited. Therefore, we hereby enclose the Corrigendum to the NOTICE OF 31ST AGM of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 4th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024) Submission of proceedings of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i:e, on Tuesday, 4th June, 2024 commenced at 12:30 P.M and concluded at 01:12 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024) Submission of Scrutinizers Report for the Annual General Meeting held on 4th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024)