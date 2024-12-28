Board Meeting 28 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

Regency Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the allotment of Warrants convertible into Equity shares. To Consider and Approve Allotment of 43312272 Warrants Convertible into equity shares (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 28.12.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Nov 2024 27 Nov 2024

Regency Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Discuss regarding the alteration in date of redemption of Non-Convertible Debentures. Outcome for Board Meeting held today i.e. 30th November 2024 commenced at 1 p.m. and concluded at 3:30 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

Regency Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half-Year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome for the Board Meeting held Today i.e. 28th October, 2024 commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 16:15 hrs. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Outcome for the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 22nd October, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. to consider alteration in object clause of company and issue addendum and corrigendum to the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 30th October, 2024.

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2024 29 Sep 2024

Regency Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following agenda items; 1) To appoint Mr. Ashish Kamra as Additional Director WTD on the Board of the Company. 2) Allotment of Equity shares on conversion of warrants. 3) fund raising alternatives including Preferential Issue. 4) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair To approve the items mentioned in the outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024) Corrigendum to the Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 03rd October, 2024. Revised Calendar of Events is also marked as Annexure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

Regency Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Approve and Authorize to Obtain Registration for issuing Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) from Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Outcome for Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., Monday, 02nd September 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the matters as mentioned in the attached outcome. Read less.. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, i.e., Monday, 02nd Day of September 2024 commenced at 12:00 P.M through Video Conferencing and concluded at 12:45 P.M. inter alia to consider and approve the matters as mentioned in the attached outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

Regency Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Submission of intimation of Board meeting to be held on 17th July 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, i.e., Wednesday, 17th Day of July, 2024 commenced at 12:00 P.M through Video Conferencing and concluded at 3:30 P.M. inter alia to consider and approve the matters as mentioned in the attached outcome. Submission of results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. The Board has considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Prashant Khera as the Internal Auditor of the company w.e.f 17th July, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024 19 Jun 2024

Preferential Issue of shares & Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. the allotment of 6553350 equity shares on preferential basis to the Promoters/Non-Promoters 2. Any other matter with permission of the Chair SUBMISSION OF REVISED INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON MONDAY, 24TH JUNE, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.06.2024) The Board considered and decided to make allotment of 5553350 Equity Shares on preferential basis at an Issue price of Rs.20/- per share (including Rs.10/- as premium) to all the allottees who have accorded their acceptance to the Letter of Offer issued by the Company for the preferential allotment and whose payment has been received within the Offer period which commenced from 19th June, 2024 and ended on 21st June, 2024 (both days inclusive). The Board decided to make allotment of 5553350 equity shares to Non Promoters/Promoters on preferential basis. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.06.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 3 May 2024

Regency Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 8th day of May 2024 at 1:00 P.M. through video conferencing to consider and approve inter-alia 1) The increase in Remuneration of Mr. Gaurav Kumar Managing Director and Mr. Vishal Rai Sareen Whole-Time Director of the Company; 2) The issuance of equity shares on preferential basis to Promoter/Non-Promoter Category; 3) To take note of Valuation Report issued by the Registered Valuer for the proposed preferential issue; 4) The revision in the existing borrowing limits of the Company; etc. Regency Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held today i:e, on Wednesday, the 8th day of May, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. through video conferencing has been postponed due to un-availability of the quorum. The meeting is re-scheduled to be held on 10th May, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. via video conferencing. This is for your kind information and record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024) Pursuant to provision of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i:e, Friday, the 10th day of May, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. through video conferencing and have considered and approved the following: 1) Recommended the appointment of M/s K N S G & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, New Delhi (FRN: 025315N/N500106), as the Statutory Auditors, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing General Meeting of the Company; 2) Increase in Remuneration payable to Mr. Gaurav Kumar, Managing Director and Mr. Vishal Rai Sarin, Whole-Time Director of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 exceeding the limits as specified under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing General Meeting of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024) CORRIGENDUM TO THE OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 10TH MAY, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

Regency Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The Audited Financial Results alongwith the Audit Report for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. 2) To open new Branch Offices of the company in the state of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on today i.e. Tuesday, 30th April, 2024 commenced at 12:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing and concluded at 05:30 P.M. inter alia to considered and approved the matters stated in the outcome of Board Meeting as attached Submission of results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, i.e., Thursday, 14th Day of March, 2024 commenced at 02:00 P.M through Video Conferencing and concluded at 04:20 P.M. inter alia to consider and approve the Issuance of intimation letters to the share warrants holders for making balance payment of 75% towards the share warrants allotted on 18th August, 2023

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024

Regency Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 28th day of February 2024 at 05:45 P.M. via Video Conferencing (VC) inter alia: a) To consider the appointment of Independent Director; b) To consider the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer; c) To consider the allotment of equity shares; d) Any other matter with permission of Chairperson. Submission of Outcome of Board meeting held today, 28th February, 2024 at 5.45 pm through video conferencing has inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the matters attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/02/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024