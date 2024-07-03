iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Regency Fincorp Ltd Company Summary

36.73
(-1.97%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:06:00 PM

Regency Fincorp Ltd Summary

Regency Fincorp Limited (earlier known as Regency Investments Limited), was incorporated on March 29, 1993. Regency Fincorp Limited is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company is headquartered in Zirakpur. The Company is engaged in lending and allied activities. The Company provide customer centric MSMEs of the country. Through its products and services, the Company aim at empowering the economically active households and MSMEs to grow their businesses and thus improve their overall quality of lives. Apart from this, the Company give Personal Loan and consumer durable loan. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 21.03.2020 have allotted 3,89,651 shares at Rs. 29 per share during the year. The Company also allotted 16,41,378 Convertible Warrants at Rs 29/- each at a premium of Rs 19/-each to Promoters and Non Promoters on Preferential Basis.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.