Regency Fincorp Ltd Summary

Regency Fincorp Limited (earlier known as Regency Investments Limited), was incorporated on March 29, 1993. Regency Fincorp Limited is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company is headquartered in Zirakpur. The Company is engaged in lending and allied activities. The Company provide customer centric MSMEs of the country. Through its products and services, the Company aim at empowering the economically active households and MSMEs to grow their businesses and thus improve their overall quality of lives. Apart from this, the Company give Personal Loan and consumer durable loan. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 21.03.2020 have allotted 3,89,651 shares at Rs. 29 per share during the year. The Company also allotted 16,41,378 Convertible Warrants at Rs 29/- each at a premium of Rs 19/-each to Promoters and Non Promoters on Preferential Basis.