To the Members of

RELIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements RELIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, attached herewith, being submitted by the company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 as amended ("Listing Regulation") as amended ("LODR Regulation")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Standalone financial results:

1. are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Regulation in this regard; and

2. give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standards ("IND AS")and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the net profit and other comprehensive and other financial information for the period ended on 31st March, 2024.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standard on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements:

These financial results have been prepared on the basis of the interim financial statements. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements to give a true and fair view of the net profit/loss and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measuring principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of LODR Regulation. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error

In preparing the standalone financial results, the board of directors are responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless board of directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibility for Audit Standalone Financial Results:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial results are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on effectiveness of the companys internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of board of directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the standalone financial results of the company to express the opinion on the standalone financial results.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial results that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable users of the standalone financial results may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial results.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

ANNEXURE 1 REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

(i) In respect of Fixed Assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets under which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over the period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant and equipments / investment properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given by the management, and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, no revaluation has been done by the company of its property, plant and equipment.

(e) According to the information and explanations given by the management, and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, no benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act is held by the Company hence this clause is not applicable the Company.

(ii) In respect of Inventory and Working Capital

The Company belongs to service Industry and hence this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) In respect of investments, any guarantee or security or advances or loans given

The company has not made any investments in, given any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances which are characterised as loans, unsecured or secured, to LLPs, firms or companies or any other person during the year.

The Company has not given any loan to subsidiary Company during the year and balance due as at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans is Rs.23.83 Lakh.

The Company has given loan to subsidiary Company is not prejudicial to the companys interest. Loan given to Subsidiary Company is without specification or written loan contract of any terms or period of repayment. The company has granted total loan of Rs.23.83 Lakh and 100% thereof is granted to Subsidiary Company i.e. Relic Pharma ltd. In respect of the aforesaid loan / Deposits, the amount due is significant and material and has been outstanding in the books of the company for over 5 years but management has explained that they are very much hopeful to recover the same so, no provision for the written off has been made during the year under review.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of loans to directors including entities in which they are interested and in respect of loans and advances given, investments made and, guarantees, and securities given have been complied with by the company.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at 31st March, 2024 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) As informed to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax and other material statutory dues except Professional Tax, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Payment of undisputed Professional Tax is pending for period more than 6 months as on Balance Sheet Date.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution and bank.

(x) Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according the information and explanation given by the management and overall examination of the balance sheet, we report no monies were raised, during the year, by the company by way of term loan or initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

(xi) According to information and explanation given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) The company does have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. During the year, Internal Auditors have resigned and new Internal Auditor has not been appointed by the company till the date of issue of this report.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of Companies Act, 2013.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation made by Statutory Auditors during the year and has not raised any objections, issues or concerns by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) No material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of 1 year from the balance sheet date

(xx) The Company does not have obligation under Corporate Social Responsibility hence this clause is not applicable to the company.

(xxi) There have not been any qualifications or adverse remarks in the audit reports issued by the respective auditors in case of company included in the consolidated financial statements.

ANNEXURE 2 REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2(f) UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section

143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of RELIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.