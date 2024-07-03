iifl-logo-icon 1
Relic Technologies Ltd Share Price

21.88
(0.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

  • Open21.99
  • Day's High21.99
  • 52 Wk High24.27
  • Prev. Close21.7
  • Day's Low21.5
  • 52 Wk Low 12.07
  • Turnover (lac)0.31
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.63
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.88
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Relic Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

21.99

Prev. Close

21.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.31

Day's High

21.99

Day's Low

21.5

52 Week's High

24.27

52 Week's Low

12.07

Book Value

15.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.88

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Relic Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

Relic Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Relic Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 33.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Relic Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.99

2.86

2.67

2.17

Net Worth

5.59

6.46

6.27

5.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.27

0.29

0.93

0.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.53

1.45

1.72

1.31

0.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.53

1.45

1.72

1.31

0.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.08

0.06

Relic Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Relic Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Uday Madhusudan Raval

Chairperson & Whole Time Direc

Baijoo Raval

Independent Director

H K Choksey

Independent Director

Mukesh J. Desai

Director & CFO

Niti Baijoo Raval

Independent Director

Rakesh Raval

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nehal Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Relic Technologies Ltd

Summary

Relic Technologies Ltd was formed on December 6, 1991. The Company is member of National Stock Exchange and has institutionalclients. It is mainly into share broking business.The Company is contemplating to change its name to Relic Life Science Ltd to suit the proposed diversification into Pharmaceutical Activities.
Company FAQs

What is the Relic Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Relic Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Relic Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Relic Technologies Ltd is ₹7.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Relic Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Relic Technologies Ltd is 0 and 1.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Relic Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Relic Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Relic Technologies Ltd is ₹12.07 and ₹24.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Relic Technologies Ltd?

Relic Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.69%, 3 Years at -1.56%, 1 Year at 35.63%, 6 Month at 36.22%, 3 Month at 44.76% and 1 Month at 22.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Relic Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Relic Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.22 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 33.75 %

