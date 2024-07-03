Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹21.99
Prev. Close₹21.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.31
Day's High₹21.99
Day's Low₹21.5
52 Week's High₹24.27
52 Week's Low₹12.07
Book Value₹15.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.99
2.86
2.67
2.17
Net Worth
5.59
6.46
6.27
5.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.27
0.29
0.93
0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.53
1.45
1.72
1.31
0.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.53
1.45
1.72
1.31
0.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.08
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Uday Madhusudan Raval
Chairperson & Whole Time Direc
Baijoo Raval
Independent Director
H K Choksey
Independent Director
Mukesh J. Desai
Director & CFO
Niti Baijoo Raval
Independent Director
Rakesh Raval
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nehal Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Relic Technologies Ltd
Summary
Relic Technologies Ltd was formed on December 6, 1991. The Company is member of National Stock Exchange and has institutionalclients. It is mainly into share broking business.The Company is contemplating to change its name to Relic Life Science Ltd to suit the proposed diversification into Pharmaceutical Activities.
Read More
The Relic Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Relic Technologies Ltd is ₹7.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Relic Technologies Ltd is 0 and 1.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Relic Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Relic Technologies Ltd is ₹12.07 and ₹24.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Relic Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.69%, 3 Years at -1.56%, 1 Year at 35.63%, 6 Month at 36.22%, 3 Month at 44.76% and 1 Month at 22.46%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.