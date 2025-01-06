iifl-logo-icon 1
Relic Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

21.88
(0.83%)
Jan 6, 2025

Relic Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.27

0.29

0.93

0.15

Other operating items

Operating

0.27

0.29

0.93

0.15

Capital expenditure

-1.27

0.43

-0.42

0

Free cash flow

-1

0.72

0.51

0.15

Equity raised

3.94

3.39

2.23

1.03

Investing

0.01

0

-0.03

-0.01

Financing

-0.16

-0.2

-0.31

-0.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.79

3.91

2.4

1.11

