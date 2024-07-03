Relic Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.63
0.41
0.38
0.42
0.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.63
0.41
0.38
0.42
0.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.02
0.03
0.03
0.03
Total Income
0.67
0.43
0.41
0.45
0.33
Total Expenditure
0.46
0.48
1.03
0.45
0.33
PBIDT
0.21
-0.05
-0.62
0
0
Interest
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
PBDT
0.2
-0.05
-0.62
-0.01
0
Depreciation
0.06
0.05
0.04
0.05
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.14
-0.11
-0.67
-0.06
-0.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.14
-0.11
-0.67
-0.06
-0.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.14
-0.11
-0.67
-0.06
-0.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.4
-0.29
-1.81
-0.15
-0.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.33
-12.19
-163.15
0
0
PBDTM(%)
31.74
-12.19
-163.15
-2.38
0
PATM(%)
22.22
-26.82
-176.31
-14.28
-16.66
