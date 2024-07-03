Relic Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1.15
1.21
1.35
0.98
0.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.15
1.21
1.35
0.98
0.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.07
0.08
0.05
0.05
Total Income
1.24
1.29
1.43
1.03
0.78
Total Expenditure
1.3
0.85
0.85
0.57
0.56
PBIDT
-0.07
0.44
0.58
0.46
0.23
Interest
0.01
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.08
0.44
0.58
0.46
0.22
Depreciation
0.14
0.09
0.08
0.09
0.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.22
0.35
0.5
0.37
0.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.22
0.35
0.5
0.37
0.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.22
0.35
0.5
0.37
0.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.45
0.97
1.08
1.02
0.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-6.08
36.36
42.96
46.93
31.08
PBDTM(%)
-6.95
36.36
42.96
46.93
29.72
PATM(%)
-19.13
28.92
37.03
37.75
17.56
