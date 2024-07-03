iifl-logo-icon 1
Relic Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

21.62
(-4.97%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1.15

1.21

1.35

0.98

0.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.15

1.21

1.35

0.98

0.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.07

0.08

0.05

0.05

Total Income

1.24

1.29

1.43

1.03

0.78

Total Expenditure

1.3

0.85

0.85

0.57

0.56

PBIDT

-0.07

0.44

0.58

0.46

0.23

Interest

0.01

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.08

0.44

0.58

0.46

0.22

Depreciation

0.14

0.09

0.08

0.09

0.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.22

0.35

0.5

0.37

0.13

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.22

0.35

0.5

0.37

0.13

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.22

0.35

0.5

0.37

0.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.45

0.97

1.08

1.02

0.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-6.08

36.36

42.96

46.93

31.08

PBDTM(%)

-6.95

36.36

42.96

46.93

29.72

PATM(%)

-19.13

28.92

37.03

37.75

17.56

