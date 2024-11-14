Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

RELIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Unaudited Financial result for September 30 2024 and any other iteam with the permission of the Chairman as taken on record. The Meeting shall be held at J-Block Bhangwadi Shopping Center Kalbadevi Road Mumbai-400002. Outcome of board meeting held today (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 26 Aug 2024

RELIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Statutory Auditor- Uday Pasad & Associates Change of Statutory Auditors and Change of KMP Appointment of Statutory Auditors subject to approval of Shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

RELIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited results Of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended as on 30th June, 2024_for Standalone and Consolidated Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 16 May 2024

RELIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results- Standalone and Consolidated Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31st March 2024 and any other matters if any Audited Financial Results- Standalone and Consolidated Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31st March 2024 and any other matters if any outcome of board meeting dated 30 may 2024 Audited Results for Standalone and Consolidated for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024