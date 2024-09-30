|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Change of Statutory Auditors and Change of KMP Please find herewith Outcome of Annual General meeting held at Registered office of the Company on today 30/09/2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015 we are submitting Voting results and scrutinizers report for AGM held on 30th September, 2024 at Registered Office and all resolutions were duly passed with majority of votes. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
