TO THE MEMBERS OF ‘RELIGARE ENTERPRISES LIMITED

ON STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Religare Enterprises Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the directions and guidelines issued by Reserve Bank of India as applicable to Non-Deposit Taking Systemically Important Core Investment Company (‘RBI Regulations), in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its Loss (including Other Comprehensive Loss), its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report particularly with respect to Management Discussions and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report,

Business responsibility report and Corporate Governance report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to report that fact to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") notified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, and RBI Regulations, as amended from time to time.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis ofaccounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- I dentify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of ourauditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by ‘the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-‘A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. I n our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c. the Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") notified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time.

e. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure-‘B;

g. I n our opinion, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Director is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act; and

h. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer note 35 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has not entered into any long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There has been no amount, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best

of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend was declared or paid during the year; hence, the said clause is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except in certain components of audit trail were not operating due to system limitations, as described in note 51 (t) to the standalone financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of the audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024.

ANNEXURE-‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the independent auditors report of even date on the standalone financial statements of Religare Enterprises Limited for the year ended March 31,2024)

(i) I n respect of the Companys Property, plant and equipments,

Intangible assets, and Right to use assets;

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment and relevant details of Right to use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of the Intangible assets.

b. As explained to us, the Property, plant and equipments are physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds in respect of the immovable properties included in the standalone financial statements under Property, plant and equipments (other than premises where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreement is duly executed in its favour) are held in the name of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, plant and equipment (including Right to use assets) during the year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, as amended.

(ii) (a) The Companys business does not involve inventories, hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) The Company is a NBFC registered as Core Investment Company, under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, and as a part of its business activities is engaged in lending/granting of the loans and investing in the Subsidaries, Associates and Joint Venture and others.

(a) As the Compnay is NBFC and as part of its business activities is engaged in lending/granting of the loans, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the loans and advances given in the nature of loans to its Subsidiary / Step-down Subsidiary Companies, investment made and security given and the terms and conditions of the guarantee provided by the Company are not prejudicial to its interest.

(c) and (d) In respect of the loans, and advances in the nature of loans, given by the Company though the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, however, in 2 cases loans of 1,199.18 Lakhs (including interest accrued) (since fully impaired) are overdue since more than 90 days, for which the necessary steps were found to be taken by the Company during our examination of the relevant records.

(e) As the Company is a NBFC registered as Core Investment Company, hence reporting under this caluse is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not granted any loans, and advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying the terms of repayment, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of the loans granted, investment made and guarantees and security provided, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government of India under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty

of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues in respect of any statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the Dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 8,433.79 A.Y 2013-14 Delhi High Court 1.76 A.Y 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 13,979.95 A.Y 2017-18 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Finace Act, 1994 Service Tax 286.57 F.Y. 2015-16 Dy. Commissioner of Commercial Tax, Gujarat

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) Based on the audit procedures and according tothe information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to the lenders from whom such loans or borrowings have been borrowed.

(b) Based on the audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) Based on the audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which these loans were obtained.

(d) Based on the audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans on short-term basis, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(e) Based on the audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Companyhas not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate or joint venture, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(f) Based on the audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates and joint venture. However, loans of 12,500 Lakhs were taken during the earlier year from two financial institutions against the security by way of first and exclusive pledge of its 100% shareholding in a Subsidiary Company i.e. Religare Broking Limited. The said loan is not due for payment so far, hence reporting whether there is any default in its repayment or not is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company during the year has neither raised fundsby way of initial public offer nor further public offer (including debt instruments), hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on the audit procedures and according to theinformation and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no whistle blower complaint was received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company, hence reporting under clauses 3(xii)(a) to 3(xii)(c) is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. The details of such transcations have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by Ind AS 24 - Related Party Disclosures.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, theCompany has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with them.

(xvi) (a) The Company is required to and has been registeredunder section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 as a Core Investment Company.

(b) The Company is conducting its activites as Non-Deposit Taking Systemically Important Core Investment Company ("CIC-ND-SI") vide Certificate No. N-14.03222 dated June 03, 2014 issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

(c) The Company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by RBI, and it has continued to fulfil the criteria of a CIC as stipultated by RBI.

(d) As informed and in our view, there is no other Core Investment Company within the Group of the Company.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses of 5,296.59 Lakhs during the current financial year and of 4,548.22 Lakhs during the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) & (b) During the year, no amount was required to be spent towards the Corporate Social Responsibility as Company has not made average net profits during the three immediately preceding financial years. Hence reporting under clause 3(xx) is not applicable.

ANNEXURE-‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the independent auditors report of even date on the standalone financial statements of Religare Enterprises Limited for the year ended March 31,2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Religare Enterprises Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the "Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting" (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financialreporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financialstatements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.