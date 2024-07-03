Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹280.65
Prev. Close₹282.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,250.16
Day's High₹288.55
Day's Low₹276
52 Week's High₹320
52 Week's Low₹201.6
Book Value₹63.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,152.82
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
333.23
323.56
319.09
259.41
Preference Capital
0
84.03
84.03
82.2
Reserves
1,789.93
1,823.43
1,818.97
1,319.76
Net Worth
2,123.16
2,231.02
2,222.09
1,661.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
124.18
-138.23
-19.31
-276.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
881.19
727.21
704.15
755.43
2,355.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
881.19
727.21
704.15
755.43
2,355.36
Other Operating Income
5,353.6
3,949.24
2,519.47
1,737.03
0
Other Income
294.82
3,476.18
148.82
38.01
42.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Malay Kumar Sinha
Chairperson / Executive Director / WTD
Rashmi Saluja
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Hamid Ahmed
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Praveen Kumar Tripathi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ranjan Dwivedi
Summary
Religare Enterprises Limited, a leading emerging markets financial services company in India was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on January 30, 1984. The Company is the Holding Company for one of Indias leading financial services groups. Religare is a diversified financial services group present across three verticals. REL offers an integrated suite of financial services through its underlying subsidiaries and operating entities, including loans to SMEs, Affordable Housing Finance, Health Insurance and Retail Broking. REL is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in India.The Group started its operations in 1994 when Religare Securities Limited, the Groups retail equity broking arm, became a member of the National Stock Exchange. Since then, it has expanded to offer an array of products and built a distribution network that spans the length and breadth of India. In 2004, Religare Commodities Limited commenced the retail commodities broking business. Religare Finvest Limited, which is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), came into its current form in 2008 and has been focusing on providing growth capital to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector. Religare commenced three other businesses in 2008: wealth management through Religare Macquarie Wealth Management Limited, a joint venture with Macquarie of Australia; life insurance through AEGON Religare Life Insur
Read More
The Religare Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹276.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Religare Enterprises Ltd is ₹9152.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Religare Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 4.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Religare Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Religare Enterprises Ltd is ₹201.6 and ₹320 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Religare Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.66%, 3 Years at 29.46%, 1 Year at 32.37%, 6 Month at 14.80%, 3 Month at -1.69% and 1 Month at 9.88%.
