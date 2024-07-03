iifl-logo-icon 1
Religare Enterprises Ltd Share Price

276.85
(-2.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open280.65
  • Day's High288.55
  • 52 Wk High320
  • Prev. Close282.95
  • Day's Low276
  • 52 Wk Low 201.6
  • Turnover (lac)3,250.16
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value63.95
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,152.82
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Religare Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

280.65

Prev. Close

282.95

Turnover(Lac.)

3,250.16

Day's High

288.55

Day's Low

276

52 Week's High

320

52 Week's Low

201.6

Book Value

63.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,152.82

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Religare Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Dec, 2024

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Religare Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

Religare Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 21.44%

Institutions: 21.43%

Non-Institutions: 78.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Religare Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

333.23

323.56

319.09

259.41

Preference Capital

0

84.03

84.03

82.2

Reserves

1,789.93

1,823.43

1,818.97

1,319.76

Net Worth

2,123.16

2,231.02

2,222.09

1,661.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

124.18

-138.23

-19.31

-276.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

881.19

727.21

704.15

755.43

2,355.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

881.19

727.21

704.15

755.43

2,355.36

Other Operating Income

5,353.6

3,949.24

2,519.47

1,737.03

0

Other Income

294.82

3,476.18

148.82

38.01

42.12

Religare Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Religare Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Malay Kumar Sinha

Chairperson / Executive Director / WTD

Rashmi Saluja

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Hamid Ahmed

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Praveen Kumar Tripathi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ranjan Dwivedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Religare Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Religare Enterprises Limited, a leading emerging markets financial services company in India was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on January 30, 1984. The Company is the Holding Company for one of Indias leading financial services groups. Religare is a diversified financial services group present across three verticals. REL offers an integrated suite of financial services through its underlying subsidiaries and operating entities, including loans to SMEs, Affordable Housing Finance, Health Insurance and Retail Broking. REL is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in India.The Group started its operations in 1994 when Religare Securities Limited, the Groups retail equity broking arm, became a member of the National Stock Exchange. Since then, it has expanded to offer an array of products and built a distribution network that spans the length and breadth of India. In 2004, Religare Commodities Limited commenced the retail commodities broking business. Religare Finvest Limited, which is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), came into its current form in 2008 and has been focusing on providing growth capital to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector. Religare commenced three other businesses in 2008: wealth management through Religare Macquarie Wealth Management Limited, a joint venture with Macquarie of Australia; life insurance through AEGON Religare Life Insur
Company FAQs

What is the Religare Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Religare Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹276.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Religare Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Religare Enterprises Ltd is ₹9152.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Religare Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Religare Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 4.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Religare Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Religare Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Religare Enterprises Ltd is ₹201.6 and ₹320 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Religare Enterprises Ltd?

Religare Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.66%, 3 Years at 29.46%, 1 Year at 32.37%, 6 Month at 14.80%, 3 Month at -1.69% and 1 Month at 9.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Religare Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Religare Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 21.44 %
Public - 78.56 %

