Summary

Religare Enterprises Limited, a leading emerging markets financial services company in India was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on January 30, 1984. The Company is the Holding Company for one of Indias leading financial services groups. Religare is a diversified financial services group present across three verticals. REL offers an integrated suite of financial services through its underlying subsidiaries and operating entities, including loans to SMEs, Affordable Housing Finance, Health Insurance and Retail Broking. REL is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in India.The Group started its operations in 1994 when Religare Securities Limited, the Groups retail equity broking arm, became a member of the National Stock Exchange. Since then, it has expanded to offer an array of products and built a distribution network that spans the length and breadth of India. In 2004, Religare Commodities Limited commenced the retail commodities broking business. Religare Finvest Limited, which is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), came into its current form in 2008 and has been focusing on providing growth capital to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector. Religare commenced three other businesses in 2008: wealth management through Religare Macquarie Wealth Management Limited, a joint venture with Macquarie of Australia; life insurance through AEGON Religare Life Insur

