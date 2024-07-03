Religare Enterprises Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
500.77
471.27
409.91
381.14
346.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
500.77
471.27
409.91
381.14
346.07
Other Operating Income
3,160.63
2,894.5
2,459.1
2,189.23
1,760.02
Other Income
24
275.79
19.03
3,347.86
128.32
Total Income
3,685.41
3,641.56
2,888.04
5,918.23
2,234.41
Total Expenditure
3,528.51
3,287.04
2,629.63
2,169.82
2,039.98
PBIDT
156.89
354.52
258.41
3,748.41
194.43
Interest
26.22
42.66
50.88
241.54
386.52
PBDT
130.67
311.86
207.53
3,506.87
-192.09
Depreciation
30.58
34.73
36.98
28.46
27.68
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
21.75
57.26
42.88
77.83
12.99
Deferred Tax
-16.97
5.34
-5.21
-20.97
20.16
Reported Profit After Tax
95.3
214.53
132.88
3,421.54
-252.92
Minority Interest After NP
26.09
69.89
44.62
56.72
30.21
Net Profit after Minority Interest
69.22
144.65
88.26
3,364.82
-283.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
230.35
0
3,289.41
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
69.22
-85.7
88.26
75.41
-283.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.1
4.39
2.72
103.99
-8.87
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
330.3
329.72
328.39
323.56
319.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
31.32
75.22
63.04
983.47
56.18
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
19.03
45.52
32.41
897.71
-73.08
