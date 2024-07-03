Religare Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
631.27
538.8
523.65
572.7
1,720.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
631.27
538.8
523.65
572.7
1,720.25
Other Operating Income
3,747.82
2,741.59
1,747.41
1,167.3
0
Other Income
45.69
122.61
145.82
29.61
31.71
Total Income
4,424.78
3,403
2,416.88
1,769.61
1,751.95
Total Expenditure
4,083.91
3,060.39
2,786.11
1,600.83
1,766.09
PBIDT
340.87
342.6
-369.23
168.78
-14.14
Interest
75.11
599.17
558.84
534.33
552.01
PBDT
265.76
-256.57
-928.07
-365.55
-566.15
Depreciation
54.48
41.81
39.51
44.72
47.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
50.64
52.82
0.91
0.76
3.38
Deferred Tax
-5.81
-2.73
-17.88
-0.56
5.22
Reported Profit After Tax
166.45
-348.47
-950.61
-410.47
-622.13
Minority Interest After NP
58.69
51.67
-18.99
8.29
-99.94
Net Profit after Minority Interest
107.76
-400.14
-931.62
-418.76
-522.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-167.62
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
107.76
-400.14
-931.62
-418.76
-354.57
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.31
-12.51
-31.59
-16.19
-22.87
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
329.49
323.39
318.39
258.93
258.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
53.99
63.58
-70.51
29.47
-0.82
PBDTM(%)
42.09
-47.61
-177.23
-63.82
-32.91
PATM(%)
26.36
-64.67
-181.53
-71.67
-36.16
