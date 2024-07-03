iifl-logo-icon 1
Religare Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

281
(-0.83%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

631.27

538.8

523.65

572.7

1,720.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

631.27

538.8

523.65

572.7

1,720.25

Other Operating Income

3,747.82

2,741.59

1,747.41

1,167.3

0

Other Income

45.69

122.61

145.82

29.61

31.71

Total Income

4,424.78

3,403

2,416.88

1,769.61

1,751.95

Total Expenditure

4,083.91

3,060.39

2,786.11

1,600.83

1,766.09

PBIDT

340.87

342.6

-369.23

168.78

-14.14

Interest

75.11

599.17

558.84

534.33

552.01

PBDT

265.76

-256.57

-928.07

-365.55

-566.15

Depreciation

54.48

41.81

39.51

44.72

47.39

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

50.64

52.82

0.91

0.76

3.38

Deferred Tax

-5.81

-2.73

-17.88

-0.56

5.22

Reported Profit After Tax

166.45

-348.47

-950.61

-410.47

-622.13

Minority Interest After NP

58.69

51.67

-18.99

8.29

-99.94

Net Profit after Minority Interest

107.76

-400.14

-931.62

-418.76

-522.19

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-167.62

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

107.76

-400.14

-931.62

-418.76

-354.57

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.31

-12.51

-31.59

-16.19

-22.87

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

329.49

323.39

318.39

258.93

258.13

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

53.99

63.58

-70.51

29.47

-0.82

PBDTM(%)

42.09

-47.61

-177.23

-63.82

-32.91

PATM(%)

26.36

-64.67

-181.53

-71.67

-36.16

