Religare Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
255.06
245.71
249.91
221.85
218.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
255.06
245.71
249.91
221.85
218.14
Other Operating Income
1,696.8
1,463.83
1,605.78
1,288.72
1,366.25
Other Income
19.12
4.88
249.13
26.66
1.19
Total Income
1,970.97
1,714.43
2,104.82
1,537.24
1,585.58
Total Expenditure
1,875.94
1,652.57
1,832.76
1,454.77
1,483
PBIDT
95.03
61.86
272.06
82.46
102.57
Interest
12.91
13.32
18.42
24.23
25.3
PBDT
82.12
48.55
253.63
58.23
77.27
Depreciation
14.69
15.89
17.23
17.5
18.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
6.68
15.07
49.51
7.75
20.35
Deferred Tax
-7.74
-9.23
5.94
-0.6
-1.73
Reported Profit After Tax
68.49
26.81
180.96
33.58
40.35
Minority Interest After NP
17.28
8.81
55.81
14.08
15.05
Net Profit after Minority Interest
51.21
18
125.15
19.5
25.31
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
176.32
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
51.21
18
-51.17
19.5
25.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.55
0.55
3.8
0.61
0.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
330.3
330.01
329.72
329.49
328.39
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
37.25
25.17
108.86
37.16
47.02
PBDTM(%)
32.19
19.75
101.48
26.24
35.42
PATM(%)
26.85
10.91
72.41
15.13
18.49
