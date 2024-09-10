Religare Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
333.23
323.56
319.09
259.41
Preference Capital
0
84.03
84.03
82.2
Reserves
1,789.93
1,823.43
1,818.97
1,319.76
Net Worth
2,123.16
2,231.02
2,222.09
1,661.37
Minority Interest
Debt
140.49
134.61
9.36
256.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,263.65
2,365.63
2,231.45
1,917.9
Fixed Assets
19.79
15.56
14.66
3.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,260.69
2,265.37
2,284.31
1,959.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-23.93
50.65
-141.39
-56.11
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
117.05
83.12
113.4
111.4
Sundry Creditors
-7.02
-7.5
-12.97
-11.31
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-133.96
-24.97
-241.82
-156.2
Cash
7.08
34.04
0.26
10.33
Total Assets
2,263.63
2,365.62
2,157.84
1,917.9
