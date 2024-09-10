iifl-logo-icon 1
Religare Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

277.25
(-2.14%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:29:56 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

333.23

323.56

319.09

259.41

Preference Capital

0

84.03

84.03

82.2

Reserves

1,789.93

1,823.43

1,818.97

1,319.76

Net Worth

2,123.16

2,231.02

2,222.09

1,661.37

Minority Interest

Debt

140.49

134.61

9.36

256.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2,263.65

2,365.63

2,231.45

1,917.9

Fixed Assets

19.79

15.56

14.66

3.9

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,260.69

2,265.37

2,284.31

1,959.78

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-23.93

50.65

-141.39

-56.11

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

117.05

83.12

113.4

111.4

Sundry Creditors

-7.02

-7.5

-12.97

-11.31

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-133.96

-24.97

-241.82

-156.2

Cash

7.08

34.04

0.26

10.33

Total Assets

2,263.63

2,365.62

2,157.84

1,917.9

