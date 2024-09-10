Religare Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
124.18
-138.23
-19.31
-276.75
Other operating items
Operating
124.18
-138.23
-19.31
-276.75
Capital expenditure
2.49
1.41
-14.31
-0.04
Free cash flow
126.67
-136.82
-33.62
-276.8
Equity raised
2,577.5
2,740.24
2,982.14
4,016.76
Investing
-106.46
-55.23
-1,818.08
-398.67
Financing
511.34
803.03
1,199.51
1,197.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3,109.05
3,351.22
2,329.95
4,538.92
