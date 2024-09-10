iifl-logo-icon 1
Religare Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

277.95
(-1.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Religare Enterp. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

124.18

-138.23

-19.31

-276.75

Other operating items

Operating

124.18

-138.23

-19.31

-276.75

Capital expenditure

2.49

1.41

-14.31

-0.04

Free cash flow

126.67

-136.82

-33.62

-276.8

Equity raised

2,577.5

2,740.24

2,982.14

4,016.76

Investing

-106.46

-55.23

-1,818.08

-398.67

Financing

511.34

803.03

1,199.51

1,197.63

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3,109.05

3,351.22

2,329.95

4,538.92

