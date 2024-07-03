Religare Enterprises Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
881.19
727.21
704.15
755.43
2,355.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
881.19
727.21
704.15
755.43
2,355.36
Other Operating Income
5,353.6
3,949.24
2,519.47
1,737.03
0
Other Income
294.82
3,476.18
148.82
38.01
42.12
Total Income
6,529.6
8,152.64
3,372.44
2,530.47
2,397.48
Total Expenditure
5,916.68
4,209.8
3,610.52
2,244.17
2,517.49
PBIDT
612.93
3,942.85
-238.08
286.3
-120.01
Interest
93.54
628.07
739.57
724.92
849.26
PBDT
519.39
3,314.78
-977.65
-438.62
-969.27
Depreciation
71.7
56.15
53.4
58.84
60.84
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
100.15
90.83
4.3
18.11
3
Deferred Tax
0.13
-0.81
503.16
-37.76
4.86
Reported Profit After Tax
347.41
3,168.62
-1,538.51
-477.82
-1,037.98
Minority Interest After NP
114.5
86.93
5.35
30.64
-105.51
Net Profit after Minority Interest
232.91
3,081.69
-1,543.87
-508.46
-932.47
Extra-ordinary Items
178.75
3,198.58
0
0
-168.7
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
54.16
-116.89
-1,543.87
-508.46
-763.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.13
96.06
-51.33
-19.65
-39.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
329.72
323.56
318.81
259.41
258.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
69.55
542.18
-33.81
37.89
-5.09
PBDTM(%)
58.94
455.82
-138.84
-58.06
-41.15
PATM(%)
39.42
435.72
-218.49
-63.25
-44.06
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.