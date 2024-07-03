iifl-logo-icon 1
Religare Enterprises Ltd Annually Results

293.55
(4.15%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

881.19

727.21

704.15

755.43

2,355.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

881.19

727.21

704.15

755.43

2,355.36

Other Operating Income

5,353.6

3,949.24

2,519.47

1,737.03

0

Other Income

294.82

3,476.18

148.82

38.01

42.12

Total Income

6,529.6

8,152.64

3,372.44

2,530.47

2,397.48

Total Expenditure

5,916.68

4,209.8

3,610.52

2,244.17

2,517.49

PBIDT

612.93

3,942.85

-238.08

286.3

-120.01

Interest

93.54

628.07

739.57

724.92

849.26

PBDT

519.39

3,314.78

-977.65

-438.62

-969.27

Depreciation

71.7

56.15

53.4

58.84

60.84

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

100.15

90.83

4.3

18.11

3

Deferred Tax

0.13

-0.81

503.16

-37.76

4.86

Reported Profit After Tax

347.41

3,168.62

-1,538.51

-477.82

-1,037.98

Minority Interest After NP

114.5

86.93

5.35

30.64

-105.51

Net Profit after Minority Interest

232.91

3,081.69

-1,543.87

-508.46

-932.47

Extra-ordinary Items

178.75

3,198.58

0

0

-168.7

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

54.16

-116.89

-1,543.87

-508.46

-763.77

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.13

96.06

-51.33

-19.65

-39.55

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

329.72

323.56

318.81

259.41

258.13

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

69.55

542.18

-33.81

37.89

-5.09

PBDTM(%)

58.94

455.82

-138.84

-58.06

-41.15

PATM(%)

39.42

435.72

-218.49

-63.25

-44.06

QUICKLINKS FOR Religare Enterprises Ltd

