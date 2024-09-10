Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

Announcement under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

RELIGARE ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

Resignation of Company Secretary Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015-Change in Management

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

RELIGARE ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of Religare Enterprises Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

RELIGARE ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024