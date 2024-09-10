iifl-logo-icon 1
Religare Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

268.75
(-2.04%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Religare Enterp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Dec 20244 Dec 2024
Announcement under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
RELIGARE ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
Resignation of Company Secretary Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Board Meeting7 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015-Change in Management
Board Meeting23 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
RELIGARE ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of Religare Enterprises Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202414 May 2024
RELIGARE ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
RELIGARE ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting of Religare Enterprises Limited Announcement Under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 by Religare Enterprises Limited (REL/the Company) and Corrigendum to the Board Meeting Outcome dated February 07, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024) Publication of Un-audited Financial Results for Quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024) Approve the investment by way of subscription of securities of MIC Insurance Web Aggregator Private Limited (MIC), wholly owned subsidiary of the Company; & to amend the Articles of Association of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/02/2024)

Religare Enterp.: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

Read More
