To,

The Members,

Religare Enterprises Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting this 40th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

STATE OF AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY

The past year has demonstrated the substantial progress achieved by the Company, a testament to the concerted efforts of the Board and management over the past 5-6 years. These efforts have led the Company to a position of stability, emerging from the past irregularities and legacy issues left behind by the erstwhile promoters and management, who exited in 2018.

Religare Finvest Limited (RFL), RELs wholly-owned subsidiary which bore the brunt of legacy issues has now settled all its obligations with both its secured and unsecured lenders, and has become debt free. Additionally, steps have been taken to request RBI to lift the Corrective Action Plan (CAP) imposed by RBI on RFL in 2018 so that the company can recommence its business operations. Meanwhile, the Companys other three business segments - health insurance, broking and housing finance have continued to be consistently profitable and are growing. Furthermore, the Company completed the acquisition of a Mumbai based insurance web aggregator during the year, aligning with its strategic goal of expanding its financial service footprint and enhancing its capabilities to provide comprehensive 360? financial services.

While the Board and management were charting a course towards new horizons for the Company, the Burman group, the largest single shareholder, initiated an open offer to the public shareholders in

September 2023. The Board welcomed this open offer, viewing it as a positive reflection of the Companys robust business foundation. They believed the offer could serve as a catalyst for further strengthening the Companys position and achieving greater industry heights under the Acquirers leadership and control.

In accordance with the prescribed process for the open offer, the Board constituted a Committee of Independent Directors (COID). However, the COID discovered certain facts, complaints, FIRs and potential links to the former promoters raising concern about the Acquirers Fit and Proper status for this open offer. The COID promptly reported these issues to various sectoral regulators, requesting for an investigation.

For brevity, details of the subsequent developments are outlined in the Major Development section of this report. The Company and its subsidiaries submitted the necessary applications for prior approval for change in control, management and shareholding to the relevant regulators in July 2024, and these developments are being closely monitored.

The Board and management, mindful of the interests of the Companys various stakeholders, remain committed to acting in the best interest of the Company and its stakeholders. They will adhere to all relevant regulatory guidance and procedural requirements. With ongoing co-operation and support from various stakeholders, we will continue to build trust and create long-term value and will strive to achieve new milestones in the future.

FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS

The highlights of standalone and consolidated financial performance of the Company for the financial years 2023-24 and 2022-23 are as under:

( in Lakhs) Particulars For the financial year 2023-2024 For the financial year 2022-2023 Standalone (Audited) Consolidated (Audited) Standalone (Audited) Consolidated (Audited) Total Income* 2,524.24 6,29,925.87 5,654.17 4,86,322.98 Total Expenditure 9,711.79 6,08,191.83 7,164.00 4,89,400.76 Profit / (Loss) Before Tax (7,187.55) 21,734.04 (1,509.83) (3,077.78) Exceptional Items - 23,034.62 - 3,28,941.07 Profit / (Loss) Before Tax After Exceptional Items (7,187.55) 44,768.66 (1,509.83) 3,25,863.29 Share in Profit / (Loss) of Joint Ventures - - - - Profit / (Loss) Before Tax (7,187.55) 44,768.66 (1,509.83) 3,25,863.29 Income Tax Expense/ (Credit) (652.18) 10,027.49 (2.96) 9,001.56 Profit / (Loss) After Tax (6,535.37) 34,741.17 (1,506.87) 3,16,861.73 Particulars For the financial year 2023-2024 For the financial year 2022-2023 Standalone (Audited) Consolidated (Audited) Standalone (Audited) Consolidated (Audited) Other Comprehensive Income (46.93) 5,442.05 (0.49) (7,649.86) Total Comprehensive Income for the Year (6,582.30) 40,183.22 (1,507.36) 3,09,211.87 Less: Share of Non- Controlling Interest - 13,514.54 - 6,003.74 Total Comprehensive Income (after tax and non-controlling interest) (6,582.30) 26,668.68 (1,507.36) 3,03,208.13

* Consolidated Income is excluding the Exceptional Item, reported separately.

(i) Consolidated Performance

We recorded a Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax (after exceptional item) of 44,768.66 Lakhs for FY 24 as compared to Profit / (Loss) Before Tax (after exceptional item) of 3,25,863.29 Lakhs, for FY23. Profit/(Loss) After Tax was 34,741.17 Lakhs for FY24 as compared to Profit/(Loss) After Tax of 3,16,861.73 Lakhs for FY23. Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss) attributable to the Owner of the Company for FY24 is 26,668.68 Lakhs as compared to 3,03,208.13 Lakhs in FY23. Basic earnings per share decreased to 7.13 in FY24 from 96.06 in FY23.

(ii) Standalone Performance

We recorded a Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax of (7,187.55) Lakhs for FY24 as compared to a Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax of (1,509.83) Lakhs for FY23. Profit/ (Loss) After Tax was (6,535.37) Lakhs for FY24 as compared to Profit/ (Loss) After Tax of (1,506.87) Lakhs for FY23. Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss) for FY24 is (6,582.30) Lakhs as compared to (1,507.36) Lakhs in FY23. Basic earnings per share decreased to (1.98) in FY24 from (0.47) in FY23.

(iii) Operating Performance of Businesses

Our Health Insurance business, Care Health Insurance Limited ("CHIL"), in which REL holds a 62.98% equity stake as on March 31, 2024, registered a Gross Written Premium of 7,02,193 Lakhs a growth of 34% over the previous financial year; which reported a Gross Written Premium of 5,23,769 Lakhs. As of March 31,2024, CHIL has established a Pan-India distribution network of 262 branches. It services over 1,465+ locations across the Country and providing health services through a network of 24,820+ hospitals and healthcare centres. It offers 42 products to cater to varied customer needs. CHIL has a differentiated service offering for corporate businesses, like wellness programs & preventive health check-up, thereby helping in negotiating better premiums and for improved customer stickiness. It follows a multi-channel distribution strategy through individual agents, corporate agents, brokers, bancassurance and online; and its major focus is on retail and SME customers.

In our Broking business, the average daily turnover (ADTO) of Religare Broking Limited ("RBL") a wholly-owned subsidiary, has increased by 72% to 16,07,034.60 Lakhs in FY24 and has been showing an increasing trend year-on-year. RBL cash volumes, supported by market growth surged nearly 31% leading to an increase in core income, i.e., brokerage income (up from 16,188.81 Lakhs in FY23 to 20,217.56 Lakhs in FY24). The management is undertaking several initiatives to generate scale-based growth and regain the lost market share in the retail brokerage space and other allied services. Also, RBL reported substantial growth in e-governance franchisees. In FY24, the total number of franchisees for e-governance business increased from 26,929 in FY23 to 43,823 (up 63% YoY). RBL shifted its strategy for client acquisition via increased focus on quality rather than quantity. RBL acquired 45 thousand new customers during FY24 against 58 thousand in FY23. The consolidated total revenue of RBL and its subsidiary Religare Commodities Limited went up from 29,168.53 Lakhs to 36,974.62 Lakhs in FY24. The consolidated profitability reported after tax and other comprehensive income is 3,886.98 Lakhs in FY24 (FY23 1,479.40 Lakhs).

In the Lending business, our wholly-owned subsidiary Religare Finvest Limited ("RFL") which is an NBFC in the Middle Layer, registered with RBI as a non-deposit taking, systemically important Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-ND-SI). RFLs business is focused on providing loans to Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to enable them to enhance their productive capacity and throughput. It is amongst the first NBFCs in India to focus on this segment, having started the business in 2008. During 2016, RFL had grown to build a peak business book of over 16,000 Crore to become one of the largest SME financing platforms in India. Currently, RFL has an employee base of over 178 professionals and 11 branches pan India. As on March 31, 2024, SME-Finance constituted over 35% of RFLs lending business. RFLs SME loan book has decreased from 1,11,204 Lakhs as on March 31, 2023 to 52,600 Lakhs on March 31, 2024 due to the CAP imposed by RBI and no fresh business being sourced.

RFLs subsidiary, Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("RHDFCL") focuses on providing affordable housing finance to low-income segment customers, particularly those engaged in informal sectors, in urban and semi-urban areas of the Country. The total book stands at 21,414 Lakhs as on March 31, 2024 in accordance with Ind-AS while the total income and PAT after OCI for the financial year were respectively 4,333 Lakhs and 20.0 Lakhs. The average ticket size for the home loans has been around 10.68 Lakhs. RHDFCL has a pan India presence with a network of 26 branches. RHDFCL has maintained profitability since becoming a part of the Religare group in 2009. To position itself as a future-ready company, RHDFCL aims to maximize digitization in its processes and is working towards enabling an efficient workforce.

MIC Insurance Web Aggregator Private Limited ("MIC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of REL, acquired in December 2023 is an IRDAI approved insurance web aggregator founded in 2009. MIC facilitates comparison of insurance products for Car, Two-Wheeler, Health, and Life (Term & Investment Plans) and their purchase online. It is considered as one of Indias Top 5 insurance web aggregators by monthly unique visitors, operational for the past 15 years. It has a database of 2 million insurance customers. The Company is evaluating various opportunities to grow this business.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year under review, there was no change in the nature of business of the Company.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review detailing economic scenario and outlook, as stipulated under Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR Regulations") is presented in a separate section and forms an integral part of this Report.

DIVIDEND AND RESERVES

The Company has not declared dividend for conserving reserves for growth purposes.

However, the members may please note that the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") vide its letter dated April 05, 2019 has advised the Company to stop paying dividends till further orders from RBI and has continued that restriction vide its letter dated December 19, 2019.

The Company has in place a board-approved a Dividend Distribution Policy ("the Policy") pursuant to the requirement under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. A copy of the same has been uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed through the link i.e. Religare_ Dividend_Distribution_Policy_2024.pdf

SUBSIDIARIES & JOINT VENTURES

As at March 31, 2024, your Company has 23 direct and indirect subsidiaries. During the year under review, the businesses of the Company and its subsidiaries and changes, if any, have been explained elsewhere in this report and Managements Discussion and Analysis Report.

Following changes took place in the subsidiaries of the Company during the year under review:

S. No. Name of the Company / Subsidiary Remarks 1 Religare Comtrade Limited Ceased to be subsidiaries (due to merger with the Company w.e.f. June 28, 2023 pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement approved by Honble NCLT, Delhi vide Order dated June 15, 2023 2 Religare Insurance Limited 3 Religare Advisors Limited 4 Religare Business Solutions Limited 5 Religare Global Asset Management, Inc. (RGAM Inc.) Stands dissolved w.e.f. October 09, 2023 as per the report of the search conducted and received by the Company on December 27, 2023 6 MIC Insurance Web Became wholly owned Aggregator Private Limited subsidiary pursuant to completion of acquisition of 100 % equity stake on December 8, 2023

As at March 31, 2024, your Company has a joint venture viz. IBOF Investment Management Private Limited in which the Company holds 50% share capital.

In terms of Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"), your Company has prepared a statement containing the salient features of the Financial Statements of our subsidiaries & joint venture in the prescribed format AOC-1 which is attached to the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company. The said statement contains a report on the performance and financial position of each of the subsidiaries and hence is not repeated here for the sake of brevity. Further, the details of major subsidiaries of the Company and their business operations during the year under review are covered in the Managements Discussion and Analysis Report.

MAJOR EVENTS / UPDATES

1. Open Offer to the shareholders of the Company

The Company has received the Public Announcement dated September 25, 2023 about the Open Offer to the Public Shareholders of the Company on behalf of M.B.

Finmart Private Limited ("Acquirer 1"), Puran Associates Private Limited ("Acquirer 2"), VIC Enterprises Private Limited ("Acquirer 3"), and Milky Investment & Trading Company ("Acquirer 4") (hereinafter the "Acquirers"), for the acquisition of upto 9,00,42,541 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of 10/- each from the public shareholders of the Company representing 26.00% of the Expanded Voting Share Capital of the Company. The Open Offer has been made pursuant to and in compliance with Regulations 3(1) and 4 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 and subsequent amendments thereto ("SAST Regulations"), subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals. The Detailed Public Statement dated October 03, 2023 has been published by the Acquirers on October 04, 2023, and the Draft Letter of Offer has been submitted by the Acquirers with SEBI on October 11, 2023.

The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on October 09, 2023 constituted a Committee of Independent Directors ("Committee" / "COD") as required under Regulation 26(6) of SAST Regulations. The Committee is mandated to provide its written reasoned recommendations on the open offer to the shareholders of the target company publishing the same as per Regulation 26(7) of the SAST Regulations at an appropriate time.

2. Regulatory / Statutory approvals for change of shareholding / control / management

The Acquirers have received the approval of the Competition Commission of India ("CCI") as mentioned in the Press Release dated January 23, 2024 followed by detailed order of the same date uploaded on the CCI website on March 15, 2024. The Order specifies that the "order is without prejudice to any proceeding that may be initiated against the Acquirers under Sections 43A (penalty for gun-jumping), 44 (penalty for making false statement or omitting to furnish material information) and/or 45 (penalty for offences in relation to furnishing of information) of the Act". CCI has also stated that "This order may be revoked if, at any time, the information provided by the notifying parties is found to be incorrect." The Company has filed an appeal against the Order before Honble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and the same is pending adjudication.

Thereafter, in terms of the directions in the Interim Order cum Show Cause Notice dated June 19, 2024 ("Order cum SCN") issued by SEBI to the Company and its directors and the Order dated July 10, 2024 issued by Securities Appellate Tribunal ("SAT") in an appeal filed by the Company against the Interim Order, the Company and the subsidiaries have submitted the applications on July 22, 2024 to the concerned Regulatory Authorities including RBI for the proposed change of shareholding / control / management of the Company and subsidiaries, as the case may be, pursuant to the open offer.

I RDAI, in respect of application made by CHIL, advised that "the open offer does not involve any transfer of shares of CHIL. Accordingly, the provisions regarding register of transfer of shares of insurer under Section 6A(4)(b) of the Insurance Act, 1938 are not attracted. In this case, as such, the submission of the application for transfer of shares is not required. However, we have taken note of your submission and have no objection for the proposed open offer pertaining to the shares of REL subject to the insurer, promoter(s), transferor and transferees obtaining all the necessary approvals from other statutory/regulatory/ judicial bodies as may be required."

I n respect of application of MIC, IRDAI has informed that the open offer made to the public shareholders of REL, being the promoter of MIC Web Aggregator Pvt. Ltd. holding 100% shares of MIC, does not involve any transfer of shares of MIC; and accordingly, the provisions regarding register of transfer of shares of web aggregator under section 8(d) of IRDAI (Insurance Web Aggregator) Regulations, 2017 are not attracted.

The applications filed by the Company and its subsidiaries with RBI and SEBI are under process and pending.

3. Revival of Religare Finvest Limited ("RFL")

RFL has been under the corrective action plan ("CAP") by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") since January 18, 2018 due to past financial irregularities committed by the erstwhile promoters and the previous management. The CAP, interalia, prohibits RFL from expansion of credit/investment portfolio, other than by way of investment in Government Securities, and advices RFL not to pay dividends. The management of the Company along with the management of RFL has taken various measures for revival of RFL since then.

Settlement with the secured and unsecured lenders - RFL proposed One Time Settlement (OTS) to the lenders for which the Settlement Agreement (OTS Agreement) was signed in December 2022 by RFL along with the Company with sixteen secured lenders including their unsecured exposure for full & final settlement w.r.t. all their outstanding dues including dues towards their unsecured exposure. Pursuant to the OTS Agreement and upon completion of the entire OTS payment of 2,17,800 Lakh in March 2023 to all Sixteen OTS lenders against their total outstanding dues including unsecured exposure, the No- Dues Certificates (NDC) were received by RFL from all sixteen secured OTS lenders by May 2023 and accordingly the OTS of RFL with sixteen secured OTS lenders was completed.

Thereafter, RFL also proposed and completed the settlement of outstanding unsecured rated subordinated non-convertible debenture (NCD) and received No Dues Certificates from said NCD holders. With the settlement and payment of unsecured loan of ICICI Bank and receipt of NDC in March 2024, RFL became external-debt free. With the repayment of amount extended by REL on February 26, 2024, RFL became completely debt free.

Improvement in ALM position and CRAR - With the settlement of dues and payments, RFL has come out of its cumulative asset liability mismatch related problems. Further, the CRAR as at March 31, 2024 stood at 114.86% (positive) [Previous Year 48.94% (positive)] which improved mainly due to OTS related write back of Loan liabilities by RFL.

Support by REL - The Company has fully supported RFL in its revival measures by providing timely financial assistance i.e. deposit of 22,000 Lakhs in a no lien account with the lead lender on behalf of RFL in June 2022 and by directly making the payment of 9,539.46 Lakhs to the NCD holders of RFL in June 2023, July 2023 and September 2023 which were treated as an intercorporate loan given to RFL. Since then RFL has repaid the entire intercorporate loan to REL with interest.

Steps for Fraud Tag removal - In order to remove the fraud tag, RFL filed a Writ Petition before the Honble Delhi High Court against State Bank of India (SBI). The Honble High Court, vide its final Order dated December 18, 2023, disposed-off the Writ Petition by setting aside the action of SBI in declaring RFLs account as fraud. The Honble Court also granted liberty to SBI to take necessary steps to correct the record and to take appropriate action in accordance with law, if so necessitated. Based on the Order of the Honble Court, SBI on January 25, 2024 confirmed that the record of Fraud reported by SBI in Religare Finvest Ltd has been removed from the database of Central Fraud Registry. Subsequently, other banks namely Bank of Maharashtra (BOM), Union Bank of India (UBI) and Central Bank of India approved removal of fraud flagging of RFL from its record / Central Fraud Registry.

Seeking similar relief of removal of fraud tag, RFL filed a writ petition before Honble Delhi High Court on May 02, 2024 against 14 lenders banks including Axis Bank and excluding ICICI Bank, SBI, UBI & BOM. The matter is sub-judice.

Withdrawal of Wilful Defaulter proceedings by lenders-

RFL has obtained confirmation from Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Federal Bank and Union Bank of India that they have withdrawn the Wilful Defaulter proceedings against it. As on date no wilful defaulter proceedings are pending against RFL.

Application for CAP removal to RBI - In the light of the developments, RFL applied to RBI for removal of CAP on July 12, 2023. Approval for CAP removal is still awaited

4. Completion of Acquisition of MIC Insurance Web Aggregator Private Limited, an IRDAI approved Insurance Web Aggregator

Towards its vision to become a 360-degree financial services conglomerate, your Company entered into a Share Purchase Agreement on April 05, 2023 with IGEAR Holdings Private Limited (IHPL), The Indian Express Private Limited (TIEPL) and MIC Insurance Web Aggregator Private Limited (MIC) for acquisition of 100% stake in MIC, a Mumbai based IRDAI registered insurance web aggregator. Post receipt of the IRDAI approval in September 2023, the acquisition was completed by the Company on December 08, 2023. Pursuant to the acquisition, MIC became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. December 08, 2023.

5. Share Purchase Agreement for acquisition of Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

Pursuant to the approval of Board of Directors, the Company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement on April 05, 2023 with Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) (a wholly owned subsidiary of REL) and Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (RHDFCL) (subsidiary company of RFL) for acquisition of entire equity 87.5% stake of RHDFCL held by RFL subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals and fulfillment of other conditions precedent. The application made by RHDFCL to Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") for prior approval was returned by RBI in December 2023 with an advice to submit a fresh application.

6. Composite Scheme of Arrangement

i. The Board of Directors of the Company, on December 18, 2019, approved, subject to requisite approvals, the draft Scheme of Amalgamation ("Scheme") to simplify the Group corporate structure. The Scheme was filed with the Honble National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT") on October 31, 2020. The Honble NCLT vide order dated June 15, 2023 approved the Scheme.

The Scheme was filed with the Registrar of the Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana ("ROC") on June 28, 2023. Consequently, four (4) wholly owned subsidiaries, direct and indirect, of Religare Enterprises Limited namely Religare Comtrade Limited, Religare Insurance Limited, Religare Advisors Limited and Religare Business Solutions Limited have been merged with/into the Company w.e.f. June 28, 2023. The Appointed Date of the Scheme was April 01,2019.

ii. Religare Broking Limited ("RBL" or "the Transferor Company") and Religare Digital Solutions Limited ("RDSL" or "the Transferee Company") approved a Scheme of

Arrangement ("the Scheme") under section 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013, in their respective Board meetings held on May 18, 2022, and May 25, 2022. RBL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and RDSL is a wholly owned subsidiary of RBL.

The Scheme inter alia provides for transfer of E-Governance Undertaking of the Transferor Company to the Transferee Company on a "slump sale" basis, as a going concern in accordance with provisions of the Scheme.

The Scheme was filed with the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi, on September 21, 2022, and is subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals. The appointed date for the Scheme is April 01,2022, and the accounting effect will be given post-effectiveness, after NCLT approval.

The First Motion Application for the Scheme was admitted by the NCLT on November 30, 2023, and the Second Motion Application was filed in December 2023, admitted on January 05, 2024. The matter is now listed for final hearing.

7. Dissolution of Religare Global Asset Management, Inc. (RGAM Inc.)

During the FY 2023-24, Religare Global Asset Management, Inc. (RGAM Inc.), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in Delaware, USA stands dissolved w.e.f October 09, 2023 as per the report of the search conducted and received by the Company on December 27, 2023. Accordingly, RGAM Inc. ceases to be a subsidiary of the Company.

REGULATORY UPDATES Reserve Bank of India ("RBI")

Inspection FY 2022-23

RBI conducted a select scope inspection of the Company under section 45N of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 during the month of August 2023 with respect to the financial position as on March 31, 2023. The Supervisory Letter along with Inspection report, Risk Assessment Report and Risk Mitigation Plan pursuant to same were issued by the RBI in October 2023 for which replies indicating comments / compliance were furnished within the specified timelines.

Inspection FY 2023-24

RBI conducted a supervisory risk assessment of the Company under section 45N of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 with respect to the financial position as on March 31,2024. The Supervisory Letter from RBI indicating supervisory rating along with major supervisory concerns was received by the company in September 2024 for which replies indicating comments / compliance were furnished within the timeline specified.

Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") Interim Order cum Show cause notice

The Company received an Interim Order cum Show Cause Notice (REF. WTM/ASB/CFD/CFD-RAC-DCR-1/30516/2024-25 dated June 19, 2024) from SEBI on June 20, 2024 ("Order cum SCN"). The ex-parte Order cum SCN was issued to the Noticees i.e. the Company and each of its Directors. Para 33 of the Order cum SCN inter alia contains directions, in exercise of the powers conferred under Sections 11(1), 11(4) and 11B(1) read with Section 19 of the SEBI Act, 1992, to furnish within seven days of the date of the order, an undertaking that Noticees shall apply to the regulatory authorities including RBI on or before July 12, 2024 for all the requisite statutory approvals that are necessary for proceeding with the open offer by the Acquirers (i.e. Burman Group who have made open offer to the shareholders of the Company vide Public Announcement dated September 25, 2023); to take all necessary steps to facilitate the Acquirers to fulfil their obligations under SAST Regulations, 2011; and to forthwith constitute Committee of Independent Directors, in terms of Reg 26(6) of SAST Regulations, 2011, if not already constituted.

In addition, under Para 34 of the Order cum SCN, a show cause notice was issued to the Noticees as to why further action under Section 11, 11(4) and 11B of the SEBI Act, 1992 should not be initiated against the Noticees restraining them from accessing the securities market for a specified period and from associating with any listed company, etc. Pertinently, under Para 35 of the SEBI Order, a time period of 14 days was provided to the Noticees to reply their objections.

The Order cum SCN alleges that:

• the Company has violated provisions of Regulation 26 of SAST Regulations, 2011 and has failed to adhere to the underlying principles governing the SAST Regulations, 2011. Further, Noticee 1 is also alleged to have violated the provisions of Regulations 4(2)(a) and (d) of the LODR Regulations, 2015.

• Noticees 2 to 7 who are directors of the Company are responsible for the affairs of the Company and therefore for the contraventions done by the Company. Further, Noticees 2 to 7 have also allegedly violated the provisions of Regulation 4(2)(f) of the LODR Regulations, 2015.

The Company and its Directors (hereinafter "Appellants") preferred an appeal before the Securities Appellate Tribunal ("SAT"), Mumbai against the Order cum SCN. Upon hearing the matter on July 10, 2024, the SAT has passed an Order dated July 10, 2024.

The relevant excerpts of the SAT Order are as under:

• The Appellants have been granted time till July 22, 2024 to file the necessary application to the Regulatory Authorities including Reserve Bank of India ("RBI"), without prejudice to the rights and contentions including in the appeal, in order to comply with the directions contained in the Order cum SCN;

• Directions contained in para 35 of the Order cum SCN requiring Appellants to file the reply / objection to the SCN cum Order have been stayed.

In compliance with the SAT Order, an application has been submitted by the Company to the RBI on July 22, 2024. The respective subsidiaries of the Company have also submitted the applications to their regulators on July 22, 2024.

The matter is currently sub-judice.

Serious Fraud Investigation Office ("SFIO")

In the matter of ongoing investigation of the Company initiated by SFIO in February 2018, as ordered by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, the Company and its subsidiaries have been providing the requisite information / documents from time to time thus extending all possible cooperation to the authority.

LEGAL UPDATES

• Petition for rectification of Register of Members of the Company

Loancore Servicing Solutions Pvt. Limited had filed a petition before the Honble NCLT, Delhi under Sections 58 and 59 of the Companies Act, 2013 seeking rectification of Register of Members of the Company, which was dismissed in default, vide order dated November 11, 2022 by Honble NCLT. Further, Loancore has filed an application for restoration of the said petition which was dismissed vide order dated 18.10.2024.

• Corporate Loan Book

RFL has an exposure of 81,468 Lakhs as at March 31,2024 towards the Corporate Loan Book ("CLB"). RBI raised concerns in the past about the credit worthiness of the borrowers, credit appraisal and loan sanctioning mechanism followed by RFL in respect of this book. The management reviewed the portfolio and the financial reports of such borrowers to determine the respective recoverability of the said loans. Based on the maturity dates of the loans, recovery steps instituted and the financial reports of the borrowers, RFL had, on a prudent basis, made full provision of 2,03,670 Lakhs during the previous years against this portfolio.

RFL had initiated insolvency proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi against the concerned borrowers forming a part of the CLB category. Daiichi has sought impleadment and dismissal of petitions.

The matter is pending at the stage of admission for completion of pleadings.

Further, RFLs Insolvency petition against one of the Borrower i.e. Annies Apparal was withdrawn by RFL on account that the said Borrower is already undergoing liquidation in a separate proceeding wherein, RFLs claim was accepted by the Court. The Liquidation proceedings are under process.

RFL also filed criminal complaint before the EOW, Delhi on December 19, 2018 for various criminal actions committed by the erstwhile promoters and other associated persons/ entities, on which F.I.R. no. 50/2019 has been registered under Sections 409, 420 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code, 1860. The matter is pending before the Honble Court for further Arguments on charge.

The Zonal Office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) has lodged an enforcement case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act bearing ECIR no. 5 of 2019 on the basis of aforesaid F.I.R. The matter is sub-judice.

RFL has recognized ECL / impairment in respect of its entire exposure in respect of CLB portfolio as at March 31, 2024 and no further financial implications are expected on RFL in this regard.

Religare Comtrade Limited (now merged into REL) had also filed insolvency petitions against its borrowers & REL had filed insolvency petition against borrower ANR Securities, before the Honble NCLT, New Delhi. Daiichi has sought impleadment and dismissal of petitions. The matter is pending at the stage of admission for completion of pleadings.

• Fixed Deposits with Lakshmi Vilas Bank

As disclosed in the previous years reports, RFL had filed a suit in May 2018 before the Honble Delhi High Court for recovery of fixed deposits amounting to 79,145 Lakhs (excluding 2,703.39 Lakhs interest accrued & due till the date of original maturity i.e. July 20, 2018) misappropriated / adjusted by Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) against the loans given to erstwhile promoter group companies in the previous years. The Honble Delhi High Court passed interim Orders directing that status quo be maintained in respect of RFLs current account maintained with LVB. RFL filed an application before the Honble Court for substitution of LVB with DBS Bank India Limited (DBS) which was allowed. RFL moved another application for amendment of suit under Order 6 Rule 17 which was allowed by the Honble Court vide Order dt. December 15, 2023. DBS had challenged the said Order before the Appellate Court as well as before the Honble Supreme Court which were dismissed. Further, LVBs Application u/O-VII R-11 seeking dismissal of plaint is also dismissed vide Order dated 03-Dec-24. The matter is sub-judice.

Enforcement Directorate has suo-moto lodged ECIR on the basis of the FIR lodged by EOW and the same is under investigation.

• Writ Petition before the Delhi High Court against SEBI:

The Company has filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court seeking investigation by the SEBI on the complaints/ grievances raised by the Company / Committee of Independent Directors against the Burman entities in connection with the ongoing open offer. The communications/complaints submitted by the Company highlighted its concerns, inter alia, pertaining to the fit and proper criteria of the Acquirers. REL has, under the Writ Petition, prayed for the Respondent to initiate an appropriate investigation on the complaints and communication issued to SEBI by REL in a time bound manner. The said writ has been disposed with the direction that all rights and contention of the parties are open and the Honble Delhi Court has not made any observation on the merits of the case.

• Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd. ("Daiichi") vs. Malvinder Mohan Singh (MMS) & Ors pending before Delhi High Court, New Delhi

Daiichi Sankyo Company had filed execution proceedings against REL, RCML and RCMIML. In the said execution proceedings, Daiichi has obtained a status quo order on the brand "Religare" by suppressing the fact that the entire shareholding of RHC Holdings Pvt. Ltd. ("RHC") in M/s Elive Infotech Pvt. Ltd. ("Elive") had been pledged in favor of RFL as a security for various loans to group companies of RHC. RFL had filed an objection application in the said proceedings. Elive Infotech has also filed an application seeking sale of the Religare Trademarks along with the payment of approx 323 Crores from REL on the basis of the unauthorized usage of the Religare and allied Trademarks in light of the Brand License Agreement executed with RHC. REL & RFL has filed objections/ reply to the said application.

Furthermore, RFL has filed objections for sale of certain land parcels as mentioned in E.A. 185 of 2022. Further, Daiichi has also filed application demanding the forensic audit of Religare Group Companies in terms of order dated September 22, 2022 passed by Honble Supreme Court in the matter of Oscar Investments. REL and RFL have filed their replies and objected to the same. The matter is sub-judice.

• Shivinder Mohan Singh (SMS) vs. REL & Ors, pending before Saket District Courts, Delhi:

SMS has filed a suit for declaration against the Company and its subsidiaries i.e. RFL, RCL, RSL, RCML, RCTL, RCMIML and current management before the court of ADJ, Saket Court, New Delhi seeking declaration that the termination of the Indemnity cum Release Agreement dated November 14, 2017 vide communication dated September 10, 2018, issued by REL & its subsidiaries, is illegal & void-ab-initio and further contended that the said agreement continues to be enforceable as per law and is binding upon the parties as on date. Religare entities has already filed its written statement to the said suit. Furthermore, application under Order 7 Rule 11 of the CPC, 1908 have also been preferred on behalf of the aforementioned Religare Group entities seeking dismissal of the Suit.

The suit has also impleaded the current Directors, in their capacity of Independent Directors against which applications under Order 1 Rule 10 of the CPC, 1908 have also been filed seeking their deletion from the memo of parties. Last opportunity granted to the SMS to file reply to the said application. The matter is sub-judice.

• M.B. Finmart & Ors. Vs. ROC of NCT of Delhi and Haryana & Anr. [W.P.(C). 12025/2024, Delhi High Court]

The Acquirers have challenged the order dated 22.08.2024 passed by the ROC of Delhi and Haryana, whereby the ROC had allowed the application made by REL seeking extension of 3 months for conducting its AGM for the Financial year ending 31.03.2024 under Section 96 of the Companies Act, 2013. This Writ Petition was dismissed vide order dated 30.08.2024.

• M.B. Finmart & Ors. Vs. ROC of NCT of Delhi and Haryana [L.P.A. 931/2024]

An Appeal has been filed by the acquirers against the dismissal order dated 30.08.2024 in W.P.(C) 12025/2024. The matter is sub-judice.

• Appeal against IRDAI order dated July 23, 2024

I RDAI had passed an order dated 23.07.2024 against CHIL wherein directions were given to CHIL to buy back Employee Stock Options granted to Dr. Rashmi Saluja at the exercise price of 45.32/- within 30 days, cancel and revoke the stock options granted to Dr. Saluja, which remain exercised and/ or unvested as on the date of the order and restrained CHIL from making any further allotment of ESOPS in her favour; Further, imposing a fine of 1 Crore, CHIL has been directed to seek prior approval of IRDAI before making/implementing any decision in relation to any remuneration/payment to any member of the Board of the Appellant.

This order was challenged by CHIL (as well as Dr. Saluja in her individual capacity) before the Honble Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) primarily on the ground that the ESOPs were granted to Dr. Saluja in in her capacity of employee and Executive Chairperson of REL, the holding company from the ESOP pool for this purpose, in accordance with the ESOP Scheme and after due approval by Board and the shareholders.

Vide its Order dated 09.08.2024, the SAT directed as follows:

a. the Order is stayed for a period of 12 weeks with liberty to seek vacation/modification after filing of reply. (This stay has been further extended to 21.01.2025)

b. 75,69,685 shares of CHIL shall not be dealt with by Dr. Saluja and status quo to be maintained in respect of unexercised, unvested stock options of CHIL.

c. Directions under Para 23 of the Order (penalty of 1 Crore on CHIL) stayed subject to deposit of 50% amount thereunder within period of 4 weeks from the order, which has since been complied with.

The matter is sub-judice.

EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company as on March 31,2024 was 9,89,70,50,000 (Rupees Nine Hundred Eighty Nine Crore Seventy Lakh and Fifty Thousand only) divided into 82,77,05,000 (Eighty Two Crore Seventy Seven Lakh Five Thousand only) Equity Shares of 10 (Rupees Ten only) each aggregating 8,27,70,50,000 (Rupees Eight Hundred Twenty Seven Crore Seventy Lakh Fifty Thousand only) and 16,20,00,000 (Sixteen Crore Twenty Lakh only) Redeemable Preference Shares of 10 (Rupees Ten only) each aggregating 1,62,00,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred Sixty Two Crore only).

During the year under review, the issued, subscribed and paid up equity share capital of the Company was increased from 3,23,55,94,630/- (Rupees Three Hundred Twenty Three Crores Fifty Five Lakhs Ninety Four Thousand Six Hundred and Thirty only) consisting of 32,35,59,463 (Thirty Two Crores Thirty Five Lakhs Fifty Nine Thousand Four Hundred and Sixty Three only) equity shares of 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to 3,29,72,11,630 (Rupees Three Hundred Twenty Nine Crores Seventy Two Lakhs Eleven Thousand Six Hundred and Thirty only) consisting of 32,97,21,163 (Thirty Two Crores Ninety Seven Lakhs Twenty One Thousand One Hundred and Sixty Three only) equity shares of 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each.

The issued, subscribed and paid up equity share capital as on March 31, 2024 is 3,29,72,11,630 (Rupees Three Hundred Twenty Nine Crores Seventy Two Lakhs Eleven Thousand Six Hundred and Thirty only).

Post March 31, 2024 and till the date of this report, the Company allotted 8,84,500 Equity Shares of face value of 10/- each at exercise price ranging from 39.55 to 207.20 each pursuant to exercise of stock options granted under the Religare Enterprises Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2019. Pursuant to the said allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up equity capital of the Company stands increased from 3,29,72,11,630/- divided into 32,97,21,163 equity shares of 10/- each to 3,30,60,56,630/- divided into 33,06,05,663 equity shares of 10/- each.

PREFERENCE SHARE CAPITAL

The Company has two types of Preference Shares outstanding as on date comprising 15 Lakhs 13.66% Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of 10/- each issued in 2008 (2008 Preference Shares) and 2.5 Crores 0.01% Non-Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of 10/- each issued in 2016 (2016 Preference Shares).

The Company did not redeem the 2008 Preference Shares on due date of October 31, 2018 with Redemption value amounting at 4,190.28 Lakhs basis the interim application filed in the matter of Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited vs. Malvinder Mohan Singh & Others before the Honble High Court of Delhi disputing its liability as garnishee and praying among other reliefs for the stay of redemption pending the outcome of investigations into the affairs of the Company and its subsidiaries already initiated by SEBI and SFIO. The Company has been served with warrants of attachment as Garnishee, which is being contested / challenged. Further, the Company has also filed a criminal complaint before the Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police for various offences under the Indian Penal Code, 1860 w.r.t transactions relating to issuance and redemption of said Preference Shares.

Further, due to non-payment of dividend by the Company continuously for two years on 2016 Preference Shares, voting rights triggered on these Preference Shares in terms of relevant provisions of the Act. The Company has also not paid dividend on 2008 Preference Shares but the Company has a letter dated August 20, 2012 from then holder of these shares irrevocably and unconditionally waiving off the voting rights on 2008 Preference Shares. The Company has not redeemed aforesaid 2016 Preference Shares with redemption value amounting 4,212.75 Lakhs due for redemption on August 30, 2021 and which is outstanding as of March 31, 2024.

The Company has filed the petition before the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi Bench seeking rectification of Register of Members of the Company by cancellation of 2016 Preference Shares and any other appropriate reliefs, including interim relief with respect to freezing of voting rights and dividend rights attached to the said 2016 Preference Shares. The Honble NCLT on September 29, 2021 directed ordering the status quo on the respondents to restrain them from exercising their voting power with the resolution until the further order. Further, vide order dated December 16, 2021, it was affirmed by Honble Tribunal that interim order will continue. The matter is sub-judice.

The Company on prudent basis had created a provision of 2,941.67 Lakhs towards the potential interest liability from the redemption date till March 31, 2023 on aforesaid Preference Shares. However, based on its re-assessment of the facts of the matter and as advised by the legal experts as at March 31, 2023, the Company is of the view that there will be no contractual or legal obligation on the Company to pay any compensation/interest in lieu of the unredeemed Preference Shares or on its redemption value irrespective of what may be the final outcome of the matters regarding the payment of total redemption value of 8,403.03 Lakhs which are presently sub-judice. Accordingly, the provision created towards contingency of 2,941.67 Lakhs was reversed during the year ended March 31, 2023. However, the provision towards the redemption value has been continued on prudent / conservative basis.

NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

There are no outstanding non-convertible debentures as on date.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

Your Company has neither invited nor accepted any deposits from public within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 during the period under review.

ANNUAL RETURN

As per the requirements of Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules framed thereunder, copy of the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available on website of the Company and can be accessed through the link https://religare.com/annual-returns/

CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS

Your Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI")1 as a Non-Deposit Taking Systemically Important Core Investment Company ("CIC-ND-SI") vide Certificate No. N-14.03222 dated June 03, 2014. Pursuant to introduction of the Revised Regulatory Framework for NBFCs through Scale Based Regulation (SBR) by RBI on October 22, 2021, the Company is classified as NBFC - Middle Layer. As a Core Investment Company, your Company is primarily engaged in the business of investment of shares of and lending to its group companies holding not less than 90% of its net assets in the form of investment in equity shares, preference shares, bonds, debentures, debt or loans in group companies.

p >Being a Core Investment Company, the requirement of capital adequacy is not in the form of Capital to Risk Weighted Assets (CRAR) like conventional credit and investment companies. The Company is required to -

a. maintain minimum Adjusted Net Worth of 30% of its aggregate risk weighted assets on balance sheet and risk adjusted value of off-balance sheet items as on the date of the last audited balance sheet as at the end of the financial year; and

b. restrict the outside liabilities up to 2.5 times of its Adjusted Net

Worth as on the date of the last audited balance sheet as at the end of the financial year.

The Company is in compliance with the abovementioned requirements as at March 31, 2024.

Further, based on the RBIs instructions on Scale Based Regulation of NBFCs, the Company also conducted an Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment for FY 2023-24 as per the Companys ICAAP policy. It was observed that the Company was adequately capitalized to cover for all material risks.

RELIGARE EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION SCHEMES

Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("Committee") of the Board of Directors of the Company, inter alia, administers and monitors the Employees Stock Option Schemes of the Company in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 (erstwhile Securities and Exchange Board of India) (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 & Securities and Exchange Board of India (Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase Scheme) Guidelines, 1999) (‘the SEBI ESOP Regulations).

During the year under review, the Committee granted 68,00,000 stock options under the "Religare Enterprises Limited Employees Stock Option Plan 2019".

Details as required under the SEBI ESOP Regulations, Religare Employees Stock Option Plan 2019 ("ESOP Scheme 2019") have been uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed through the link https://religare.com/employee-stock- option-schemes/.

Considering that there are no outstanding options under said schemes, the Board of Directors on August 08, 2023 approved the termination of Religare Employees Stock Option Scheme 2010 and Religare Employees Stock Option Scheme 2012 as per the provisions of the said schemes.

Certificate from the Secretarial Auditors confirming that ESOP Scheme 2019 has been implemented in accordance with the SEBI ESOP Regulations will be available for inspection by the members in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

1

RBI Disclaimer: (a) Reserve Bank of India does not accept any responsibility or guarantee about the present position as to the financial soundness of the company or for the correctness of any of the statements or representations made or opinions expressed by the company and for discharge of liability by the company; (b) Neither is there any provision in law to keep, nor does the company keep any part of the deposits with the Reserve Bank and by issuing the Certificate of Registration to the company, the Reserve Bank neither accepts any responsibility nor guarantee for the payment of the public funds to any person/ body corporate.

CHANGES IN DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Following changes occurred in the directors of the Company during the year under review:

• The members approved the appointment of Mr. Malay Kumar Sinha as a Director w.e.f. May 28, 2023 and his re-appointment as Non-Executive Independent Director for a second term of 5 consecutive years.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide its letter dated May 15, 2024 has informed the Company that the application dated November 17, 2023 for prior approval of RBI for appointment of Mr. Rakesh Asthaana (DIN: 09311328), Group Head - Corporate Affairs & Business Advisor, as Additional Director (to be designated as Whole-time Director) to the Board of the Company does not have the approval of Reserve Bank of India.

In terms of Section 203 of the Act, following are the KMPs of the Company as on March 31,2024:

1. Dr. Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson

2. Mr. Nitin Aggarwal, Group Chief Financial Officer

3. Ms. Reena Jayara, Company Secretary

*Mr. Nitin Aggarwal ceased to be Group CFO of the Company w.e.f. November 12, 2024

** Ms. Reena Jayara ceased to be Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. October 07, 2024

Further, Mr. Rajat Kalra was appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. October 08, 2024 in place of Ms. Reena Jayara. However, he resigned as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. November 22, 2024.

Mr. Vinay Gupta has been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. December 05, 2024.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act, Dr. Rashmi Saluja (DIN: 01715298), retires at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment. Brief details of Dr. Rashmi Saluja, who is seeking re-appointment, are given in the Notice of the AGM.

In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors appointed are persons of integrity and fulfil requisite conditions as per applicable laws and are independent of the management of the Company.

Further in the opinion of the Board, the Directors appointed possess requisite qualifications, experience, expertise, proficiency and hold high standards of integrity.

I OC DECLARATION BY THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All Independent Directors (IDs) have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16 of SEBI LODR Regulations.

All the IDs of the Company have registered their names with the data bank of IDs maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA).

In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI LODR Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstances or situation which exist or may be anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties.

In the opinion of the Board, Independent Directors qualify the criteria of Independent Director as mentioned in the Act and SEBI LODR Regulations and are independent of the management.

Further, all the Directors of the Company (including Executive Chairperson) have confirmed that they satisfy the "Fit & Proper" criteria as prescribed in the Directors Appointment & Fit and Proper Policy of the Company.

Pursuant to RBI circular introducing Scale Based Regulations, an independent director shall not be on the Board of more than three NBFCs (NBFCs-ML or NBFCs-UL) at the same time and the NBFC shall ensure that there is no conflict arising out of their independent directors being on the Board of another NBFC at the same time.

In this respect, the Company has received confirmation from the Independent Directors on the above requirement that they are not on the Board of more than three NBFCs in Upper or Middle Layer.

BOARD EVALUATION AND INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS MEETING

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI LODR Regulations, the Board is required to carry out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the performance of the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees.

The performance evaluation of the members of the Board, the Board level Committees and Board as a whole was carried out in the Board meeting held on May 21, 2024 as per the Board Evaluation Policy of the Company. The Board expressed its satisfaction with the evaluation process. The manner in which evaluation has been carried out and criteria of evaluation has been explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

During the year, the Independent Directors met without the presence of other directors or members of Management.

All the Independent Directors were present at the meeting. In the meeting, the Independent Directors reviewed performance of Non-Independent Directors, the Board as a whole and Chairperson. They assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board. The Independent Directors expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Executive Chairperson and Management of the Company.

APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION POLICY

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is authorized to determine the criteria of appointment of Directors and to identify candidates for appointment to the Board of Directors. In evaluating the suitability of a person for appointment / re-appointment as a Director, the Committee takes into account the eligibility, qualification, skills, expertise, track record, integrity and fit and proper credential of the appointee. The Committee also assesses the independence of Directors at the time of their appointment / re-appointment as per the criteria prescribed under the provisions of the Act, the rules made thereunder and the SEBI LODR Regulations. The Board has adopted the Directors Appointment & Fit and Proper Policy in line with the requirements of the Act and RBI Guidelines on Corporate Governance.

The Company has the Remuneration Policies in place for remuneration of Directors (Executive and Non-Executive), Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Manag erial Personnel and other employees in line with the requirement of the Act, SEBI LODR Regulations and Guidelines on Compensation of the Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Managerial Personnel in NBFCs as issued by the RBI.

In compliance with the RBI Notification dated 22 October 2021 on introduction of the ‘Scale Based Regulatory framework for NBFCs followed by Notification dated April 29, 2022 w.r.t. ‘Guidelines on Compensation of Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management Personnel (SMP) in NBFCs, the Company had incorporated appropriate changes in the Policy relating to the framework for role for NRC, composition of compensation, effective alignment of fixed and variable compensation components with prudent risk taking, principles of variable compensation - proportion, deferral, compensation of control and assurance function personnel, Guaranteed Bonus Guidelines, Malus and Claw back etc. w.e.f. April 01,2023.

The Remuneration Policy(ies) are stated in the Corporate Governance Report. The relevant Policy(ies) are being updated regularly and have been uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed through the link https://religare.com/policies/.

INTERNAL CAPITAL ADEQUACY ASSESSMENT PROCESS ("ICAAP")

RBI, vide its circular dated October 22, 2021 issued Scale Based Regulation (SBR): A Revised Regulatory Framework for NBFCs. In terms of Clause 3.2.1 of the SBR, the NBFCs in Upper Layer and Middle Layer are required to make a thorough internal assessment of the need for capital, commensurate with the risks in their business, on similar lines as ICAAP prescribed for commercial banks under Pillar 2 (Master Circular - Basel III Capital Regulations dated July 01, 2015). The Company, being an NBFC in the Middle Layer, in compliance with the regulatory requirements, formulated a comprehensive ICAAP policy which was approved by the Board. The objectives of ICAAP, governance structure, roles and responsibilities, ICAAP process involving identification of risks (credit, market, operational and other residual risks) to which the Company is exposed, the adequacy of capital to deal with the impact of these commensurate with the scale and complexity of operations of the Company, and capital planning to ensure adequacy of capital have been detailed in the ICAAP policy.

The objective of ICAAP is to assess on an ongoing basis the adequacy of capital so as to ensure availability of capital considering all risks in business so as to enable better assessment, monitoring and management of risks as well as efficient capital management and capital planning commensurate with the business of the Company and risks it is exposed to. Supervisory assessment of ICAAP facilitates active dialogue between RBI and the Company on risk assessment, monitoring and mitigation.

The Company conducted an Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment as per the ICAAP policy for FY 2023-24 and presented the report to the GRMC and Board. The ICAAP indicated that the Company was adequately capitalized to cover for all material risks including in stress scenarios.

COMPLIANCE POLICY

In compliance with the RBI Circular dated April 11, 2022 on ‘Compliance Function and Role of Chief Compliance Officer issued in furtherance to the Scale Based Regulation (SBR): A Revised Regulatory Framework for NBFCs dated October 22, 2021 issued by RBI, the Company has put in place a Compliance Policy which has been duly approved by the Board. Further, the Company has strengthened its Compliance team and processes to ensure effective tracking and monitoring of regulatory compliances. Being a Core Investment Company, the Company is also overseeing regulatory and statutory compliances by all the entities in the Group. The Company has also put in place an on-line internal compliance monitoring tool as mandated by RBI.

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND CYBER SECURITY

RBI vide Master Direction - Information Technology Framework for the NBFC Sector dated June 08, 2017 has laid down an information technology framework for the NBFC sector to formulate IT framework inter-alia on IT Governance, IT Policy, Information and Cyber Security, IT Operations, IS Audit, Business Continuity Planning and IT Services Outsourcing by the NBFCs. Pursuant to the framework, the Company has constituted the IT Strategy Committee and also appointed / designated the Chief Information Officer in the Company.

Pursuant to the said directions / framework, the Company has put in place policies which, inter alia, includes Business Continuity Policy, Information Security Policy, Information Technology Policy, Cyber Security Policy, IT Outsourcing Policy etc. and has taken all appropriate measures necessary to strengthen the IT environment and cyber security in the Company.

BOARD/COMMITTEE COMPOSITION AND MEETINGS

During the financial year under review nine (9) meetings of the Board of Directors were held. A calendar of meetings is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors.

The Company has the following Board Committees:

1. Audit & Governance Committee

2. Nomination & Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

4. Group Risk Management Committee

5. Corporate Social Responsibility & ESG Committee

6. Asset Liability Management Committee

7. Investment Borrowing & Share Allotment Committee

8. IT Strategy Committee

9. Committee of Independent Directors

The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee was renamed as Corporate Social Responsibility & ESG Committee ("CSR & ESG Committee") on November 02, 2023 to include the matters relating to ESG in its Scope.

The RPT Sub-Committee which was constituted to monitor and regulate transactions between the Company and its Related Parties in terms of shareholder agreement with International Finance Corporation (IFC) was dissolved consequent to the sale of its entire shareholding in the Company by IFC on January 29, 2024.

Further, the Committee of Independent Directors (COID) was constituted during the year on October 09, 2023 in terms of the requirements of Regulation 26 (6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ("SAST Regulations"), to publish reasoned recommendations on the open offer to the shareholders of the Company in terms of Regulation 26(7) of SAST Regulations at the appropriate time.

Details of the composition of the Board and Committees and changes therein, terms of reference of the Committees, attendance of Directors at meetings of the Board and Committees and other requisite details are provided in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report.

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Act and the SEBI LODR Regulations.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

In compliance with Section 135 of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 as amended, the Company has established a Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") Committee. The CSR Committee has formulated and recommended to the Board, a CSR Policy which provides the overview of projects or programs and the guiding principles for selection, implementation and monitoring of the CSR activities, which has been approved by the Board. The strategic intent was to adopt a unified cause across the Religare Group and hence the CSR policy and program to be supported has been cascaded across all Group entities.

The Company has a dedicated subsidiary namely Religare Care Foundation ("RCF") registered under Section 8 of the Act to look after the CSR expenditure of the various companies of Religare group leading to a more strategic and efficient approach in CSR spending towards a larger unified purpose at group level. Such in-house CSR company also leads to a more administrative control and economy of operations in group CSR spending and also helpful in achieving better brand building.

The Company was not required to spend money under CSR for financial year ended 2023-24 as prescribed under Section 135 of the Act as the Company incurred an average net loss of 3,659.38 Lakhs for previous three financial years.

Annual Report on CSR in the format prescribed in Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 as amended is attached as "Annexure A".

AWARDS & RATINGS

Following awards and recognitions were received by the subsidiaries of the Company during the period under review -

Awards

• Care Health Insurance Limited

i. Smart Insurer Award - The 10th Annual Insurance Summit & Awards 2023

ii. Amiable Insurer Award - The 10th Annual Insurance Summit & Awards 2023

iii. Best Health Insurance Company In Rural Sector - the India Insurance Summit & Awards 2024

iv. Claims Service Leader of The Year - India Insurance Summit & Awards 2024

• Religare Broking Limited

i. Leading Member-Base Metals-MCX Awards 2023

ii. Most Preferred Workplace (2023-2024) - BFSI

Marksmen Daily

iii. Appreciation Award - 2023- PFRDA

Ratings

The Company had no ratings during the year under review as there were no outstanding facility(ies) which requires the Company to have any rating.

With respect to our subsidiary Care Health Insurance Limited (CHIL), India Ratings and Research Pvt Limited has affirmed the proposed Subordinated debt rating of IND A+ / Stable of CHIL and has assigned Long-Term Issuer Rating of IND A+ / Stable to CHIL. The corporate credit "CRISIL A+/Stable" (pronounced as CRISIL A plus rating with stable outlook) rating assigned to CHIL by CRISIL Ratings was withdrawn in April 2024 in consistent with the policy on withdrawal of ratings of the agency.

In Religare Broking Limited (RBL), CRISIL Ratings Limited has assigned ratings i.e. CRISIL BBB/Stable (Assigned) long term rating & CRISIL A3+ (Assigned) short-term rating to the Bank Loan facilities of 350 Crore in December 2023. Care Ratings Limited has upgraded the ratings of its long-term / short term bank facilities up to 500 Crores to CARE BBB; Stable / CARE A3+ (Triple B ; Outlook: Stable / A Three Plus) in June 2024.

In Religare Finvest Limited (RFL), India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) in March 2024, consistent with its Policy on Withdrawal of Ratings, has withdrawn the Long term bank loans rating assigned to RFL on receipt of no dues certificate from the lender. The Lower tier 2 sub-debt (long term) rating assigned to the NCDs of RFL was withdrawn by Ind-Ra in October 2023, Further in October 2023, ICRA has withdrawn the Long Term bonds/NCD/LTD rating of [ICRA] D assigned to the NCDs of RFL. As on March 31, 2024 RFL didnt not have any credit rating from any credit rating agency.

The housing finance subsidiary Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (RHDFCL) had rating of CARE BB+ (Outlook: Negative) assigned to long term bank lines by Care Ratings Limited during the year. Further, in April 2024, ICRA Limited has upgraded rating of long-term bank lines to [ICRA]BB (Stable)/ from [ICRA]BB- (Outlook: Stable) and reaffirmed short-term bank loan / short-term debt programme rating at [ICRA] A4. Further, in July 2024, CARE Ratings revised its rating outlook from Negative to Stable, CARE BB+ (Stable), on the long term bank lines rating of RHDFCL. In September 2024, Infomerics Ratings assigned the rating of IVR BBB- (Outlook: Stable) to RHDFCLs proposed Non-Convertible Debentures of 100 Crores.

LISTING ON STOCK EXCHANGES

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited. The annual listing fees for the year 2023-24 have been paid to both the Stock Exchanges.

STATUTORY DISCLOSURES

None of the Directors of your Company is disqualified as per provision of Section 164(2) of the Act. The Directors of the Company have made necessary disclosures, as required under various provisions of the Act and the SEBI LODR Regulations.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As required under the Regulation 34 of SEBI LODR Regulations and Section 129(3) of the Act, consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries are attached to the Annual Report. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard ("Ind AS")-103, "Business Combination" and Ind AS-110 "Consolidated Financial Statements" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and notified by the MCA. The audited consolidated financial statements together with Auditors Report form part of the Annual Report.

Though, the Company holds 100% equity share capital in Religare Capital Markets Limited ("RCML"), however in the present scenario controlling through voting rights of RCML is not there with the Company. Beside this, the tripartite agreement entered into, in financial year 2011-12, between REL, RCML and RHC Holding Private Limited ("RHCHPL"), for providing financial support to RCML by RHCHPL (by subscribing Preference Shares of RCML), severe long term restrictions and significant restrictive covenants on major decision making at RCML were imposed by the holder of preference shares. Accordingly in view of the above, the financial statements of RCML and its subsidiaries have been excluded from the consolidated financial statements of the Company w.e.f. October 01, 2011, in accordance with applicable accounting standards. The Company has already provided fully for the entire investment made by it in RCML in previous years.

The consolidated financial statements presented by your Company, including financial information of all its subsidiaries, excluding RCML and RCMLs subsidiaries, have been duly audited by the Statutory Auditors and the same is published in your Companys Annual Report.

The financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries are placed on the Companys website at https://religare.com/ quarterly-annual-results/.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

Even though operations of the Company are not energy intensive, the management has been highly conscious of the importance of conservation of energy and technology absorption at all operational levels and efforts are made in this direction on a continuous basis. In view of the nature of activities which are being carried on by the Company, the particulars as prescribed under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 regarding conservation of energy and technology absorption are not applicable to the Company and hence have not been provided.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The Company has incurred 30.73 Lakhs expenditure (previous year: Nil) in foreign exchange and earned 10.78 Lakhs income (previous year: Nil) in foreign exchange during the year under review on a standalone basis.

MAINTAINANCE OF COST RECORDS

The Company is in the financial services industry. In view of the nature of activities which are being carried on by the Company, the maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act is not applicable on the Company and hence such accounts and records are not maintained.

TRANSFER TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

No amount was required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) during the financial year under reporting.

The Company has appointed a Nodal Officer for the IEPF authority, the details of which are available on the website of the Company at https://religare.com/investor-contacts/

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

(a) i n the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the Loss of the Company for that period;

(c) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

(f) they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to uphold high standards of Corporate Governance and adhere to the requirements set out by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

A detailed report on Corporate Governance along with the Certificate of M/s DPV & Associates LLP, Company Secretaries regarding compliance with conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in Schedule V of the SEBI LODR Regulations and a certificate from M/s. MAKS & Co., Company Secretaries that none of the Directors on the Board of the Company have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as Directors of companies by Board / Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such statutory authority forms integral part of this Report.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(f) of the SEBI LODR Regulations, the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report is annexed and forms integral part of this Report.

EXTENSION OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24 was due to be held on or before September 30, 2024. The Company vide application dated August 21, 2024 requested Registrar of Company for granting extension for holding AGM for the F.Y. 2023-24.

ROC vide approval letter dated August 22, 2024 had granted an extension for holding AGM for the F.Y. 2023-24 by 3 (three) months.

AUDITORS

M/s S. P Chopra & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 000346N) holds office as Statutory Auditors of the Company until the conclusion of the 40th AGM of the Company to be held in the year 2024 in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) and Guidelines for Appointment of Statutory Central Auditors (SCAs)/ Statutory Auditors (SAs) of Commercial Banks (excluding RRBs), UCBs and NBFCs (including HFCs) issued by RBI vide Circular dated April 27, 2021 (RBI SA Guidelines).

In compliance with the regulatory requirement under the RBI SA Guidelines, the Company had evaluated the proposals received from various audit firms eligible to be appointed as Statutory Auditor of the Company. Basis the various proposals received from the eligible audit firms, the Board of Directors of the Company on recommendation of Audit Committee had approved the appointment of M/s Nangia & Co, LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 002391C-N500069), subject to approval of the shareholders, as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of three years from the conclusion of 40th AGM until the conclusion of the 43rd AGM to be held in the year 2027. However, subsequently vide letter dated September 10, 2024, M/s. Nangia & Co, LLP have withdrawn their consent for being considered for appointment as Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Accordingly, management invited proposals for conducting statutory audit of the Company afresh from eligible audit firms and on the basis of evaluation of such proposals the Board of Directors of the Company on recommendation of Audit & Governance Committee has approved the appointment of M/s Kirtane & Pandit LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 105215W/ W100057) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of three years from the conclusion of 40th AGM until the conclusion of the 43rd AGM to be held in the year 2027. The first year of audit will be of the financial statements for the year ending March 31, 2025, which will include the audit / limited review of the quarterly financial results for the financial year 2024-25. In this regard, the Company has received certificate to the effect that M/s Kirtane & Pandit LLP, Chartered Accountants satisfy the criteria provided under Section 141 of the Act and RBI SA Guidelines and that the appointment, if made, shall be in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder.

Therefore, members are requested to consider and approve the appointment of M/s. Kirtane & Pandit LLP, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company as per the proposal forming part of the Notice of the forthcoming AGM.

AUDITORS REPORT

The Reports given by the Auditor on the financial statements of the Company form part of the Annual Report. There is no qualification in the Auditors Report on the standalone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024 and hence, no explanation is required thereon.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT

As per provisions of Section 204 of the Act, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed M/s P I & Associates as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct the Secretarial Audit. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, is annexed to this Report. Report of the Secretarial Auditor is without any qualification and hence, no explanation is required thereon.

Further, the secretarial audit reports of material subsidiary(ies) of the Company in FY 2023-24 is annexed to this Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF INVESTMENTS, LOANS AND GUARANTEES

The Company, being an NBFC, is exempted from the provisions of Section 186 [except sub-section (1)] of the Act. Accordingly, details of particulars of loans, guarantees or investments as required to be provided as per Section 134(3)(g) of the Act are not provided.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions entered by the Company with related parties which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company.

All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit & Governance Committee for approval as per the Related Party Transactions Policy of the Company as approved by the Board. As required under SEBI LODR Regulations and RBI SBR Regulations, the Related Party Transactions Policy is also uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed through the link https://religare.com/policies/.

Since all related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business and there was no material related party transaction entered by the Company during the year as per Related Party Transactions Policy, no details are required to be provided in Form AOC-2 prescribed under clause (h) of sub-section (3) of section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

The details of the transactions with related parties are provided in the notes to accompanying standalone financial statements.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk Governance is an essential aspect of the strategy of the Company intended at identification, assessment and mitigation of the potential risks that could affect the Companys operations, financial performance, sustainability and reputation. The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for ensuring oversight of the risk management policies & procedures and has constituted a Group Risk Management Committee (GRMC), which is responsible to frame, implement, monitor and periodically review the effectiveness of the risk management plan and make appropriate modifications as and when necessary. GRMCs role has been aligned to requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, RBI Master Directions for Core Investment Companies and other applicable regulatory requirements. Process has been laid down to periodically apprise the GRMC about prevalent risks and corrective plans adopted by the respective group entities to mitigate the identified risks.

The Company is a Registered NBFC and Core Investment Company. As an investment holding company, the management function includes oversight of risk function prevalent to the Company and its key operating subsidiaries. The Company has a comprehensive Risk Management framework and overarching Risk Management Policy, which has been adopted by each of the key operating subsidiaries while formulating their Risk Management Policy Risk Management Policy of the Company identifies the key risks which are applicable to the Company. Risk Management Policy is aimed at identification, assessment, mitigation, monitoring and reporting of identifiable risks and documenting of each identified risk along with the mitigation plan. Respective functional head and / or risk management department of key operating subsidiaries are responsible for implementation of the Risk Management system and maintenance of record of risk and mitigation plan in Risk & Control Matrix (RCMs) for their respective functional areas, which are updated and tested periodically. Therefore, the risk governance and framework defines the risk management approach across the enterprise at various levels including risk documentation testing and reporting on a periodical basis. The framework has different risk parameters, which help in identification of risks and their classification as High, Medium and Low categories based on likelihood, impact and velocity in various risk types such as operational, financial, compliance and reputation risk Qualitative and quantitative assessment is done to determine the likelihood and impact of identified risks, which are ultimately plotted on a matrix based on their severity and probability.

Reviews and reporting of risk environment and performance is conducted on a quarterly basis. The testing and evaluation of control environment around Risk Management is integrated and aligned with the quarterly internal audit process. The GRMC of the Company and respective Risk Management Committee / Board of Directors of its key operating subsidiaries reviews the risk management policy on a periodic basis. Further, adequacy of design and operating effectiveness of key processes and controls, as documented in the risk and control matrices, are tested and a consolidated dashboard of Risk and Control review results across the Company and its key operating subsidiaries are presented to the GRMC and Audit & Governance Committee of the Board on a quarterly basis. Further, to enable oversight of the Risk management function prevalent at each of the key operating subsidiaries, the management team of each key operating subsidiaries make presentation on key risk types, as defined in the respective Risk Management Policy, to the GRMC of the Company on a quarterly basis.

Financial reporting and fraud risks are duly considered in the risk management framework. Risks are mapped with controls and Risk management framework is revisited and revised based on prevailing practice and relevance.

Therefore, the Company has implemented a formal risk management policy and framework to ensure that a comprehensive risk management process is in place at all times, including appropriate board and senior management oversight and the process take into account appropriate steps to comply with applicable regulatory rules, regulations, principles and guidelines and to ensure the adequacy of relevant risk reporting to the Committees and Board.

VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has a vigil mechanism named Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instance of unethical practices, fraud and mismanagement, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct or ethics policy and any leak/ suspected leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information or gross misconduct by the employees of the Company, if any, that can lead to financial loss or reputational risk to the organization. The detail of the Whistle Blower Policy has been posted on the website of the Company & can be accessed through the link https://religare.com/ policies/

During the year under review, no complaint pertaining to the Company was received under the Whistle Blower mechanism.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS AND INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Company and its subsidiaries have Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The Internal Controls of the Company & its subsidiaries encompasses the policies, standard operating procedure manuals, approval/authorization matrix, circulars/ guidelines, and risk & control matrices for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business & support functions, adherence to these policies & procedures, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information during the process of financial reporting. The internal control system is supported by an internal audit process for reviewing the adequacy and efficacy of the relevant internal controls, including its systems, processes and compliance with applicable regulations and procedures. Such detailed controls ensure productive and effective use of resources to the extent that the assets are safe-guarded, transactions are duly approved, registered and adequately reported and checks and balances ensure consistency and reliability of accounting data.

Company is a registered NBFC (CIC) and is exposed to various risks as stated in the Risk Management Policy of the Company and its key operating subsidiaries. The Company and its subsidiaries have adequate control environment for identification, assessment, monitoring, mitigation and reporting of applicable risks on a periodical basis through an effective Risk Management Framework that has been developed encompassing all the key business and support functions. Mitigation plans and controls are documented for each identified risk in the form of policies & standard operating procedures and Risk & Control Matrices (RCM). Risks/controls documented in the RCMs are mapped to each of the financial statement line items (FSLI) and financial assertions to ensure availability of mitigation plans and internal financial controls for each of the material balances contained in the financial statements.

The Company has prepared separate RCMs for Process Level Controls (PLC) and Entity Level Controls (ELC). Similarly, Information Technology controls relating to Information Security, Cyber Security and Other Information Technology General Controls (ITGC) have also been identified, assessed and documented, which are updated periodically.

The Company and its key operating subsidiaries have a robust mechanism to ensure an ongoing review of systems, policies, processes and procedures to contain and mitigate risk that arise from time to time. The Company and its key operating subsidiaries have satisfactory system of periodical monitoring and reporting of internal financial controls. Key policies and procedures including the RCMs designed to provide reasonable assurance are monitored and updated on a periodical basis. Management ensures that controls as designed are operating effectively and that lapses are identified and remedied in a timely manner. The monitoring activities are carried out through Control Self-Assessment (CSA) mechanism integrated with the internal audit function, whereby key risks and controls are reviewed on a quarterly basis and dashboard containing results of evaluation of Test of Design (TOD) and Test of Operating Effectiveness (TOE) relating to the Company and its key operating subsidiaries are presented to the Audit and Governance Committee of the Company. A quarterly consolidated report on TOD/TOE testing relating to the Company and its key operating subsidiaries is presented to the Group Risk Management Committee (GRMC) of the Company.

The Company and its key operating subsidiaries have an elaborate quarterly internal audit policy and framework as approved by the respective Audit & Governance Committees of the Board. The scope, authority and structure of the Internal Audit function has been defined in the comprehensive Internal Audit Policy. The Company has designated Internal Auditor appointed as per Section 138 of the Act. The Company also conducts Information System and Cyber Security Audit on a yearly basis and the report is presented to the Audit and Governance Committee of the Board. Information System Security controls enable the Company to keep a check on technology-related risks and also improve business efficiency and distribution capabilities.

The Internal Audit Team evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of the internal control system and internal financial controls in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures, policies and regulatory requirements at key locations of the Company. Based on the integrated report of internal audit function and IFC, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the internal controls. Significant internal audit observations (rated high and medium risk) and corrective actions thereon, along with IFC dashboard, are presented to the Audit and Governance Committee of the Board on periodical basis. The Internal Auditors also assesses opportunities for improvement in business processes, systems and controls, provides recommendations, designed to add value to the organization and follow up the implementation of corrective actions and improvements in business processes after review by the Audit and Governance Committee. The Audit and Governance Committee of the Board reviews and evaluates adequacy and effectiveness of the Companys internal control environment, provides their inputs, if any, to improve the quality of audit and assurance standards and monitors the implementation of audit recommendations across the relevant functional areas to continuously strengthen the internal control framework.

Therefore, the Board has laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively during the financial year.

CONFIRMATION UNDER FOREIGN EXCHANGE MANAGEMENT (NON-DEBT INSTRUMENTS) RULES, 2019 ON DOWNSTREAM INVESTMENT

The Company is an Indian Owned and Controlled Company ("IOCC") as defined under the applicable FDI Regulations and therefore the terms and conditions in relation to its downstream investments in Indian companies were not applicable during the year ended March 31,2024.

DETAILS OF FRAUD REPORTABLE BY AUDITOR

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditors of the Company has disclosed any instance of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees required to be disclosed in terms of Section 143(12) of the Act.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Our employees are the driving force behind our success, and we are committed towards creating a work environment that fosters growth, innovation, and collaboration. Our diverse, professional and talented team is our greatest asset, and we are dedicated to supporting their development and growth. The Group has solidified its position and regained the trust of its stakeholders through the collective efforts of its subsidiaries. Owing to the unwavering dedication, commitment, and loyalty of our employees, the Company has navigated challenging times with resilience emerging as a formidable player in the industry and establishing a strong reputation.

Developing our future leaders is crucial to driving long-term success. Under the guidance of our of our highly experienced top leadership team, future leaders are being nurtured within the organization through mentorship and coaching. This approach is integral to our succession planning process, ensuring continuity and maintaining a robust talent pipelines for critical roles. These efforts have helped us build a strong bench of future leaders and reduce turnover among key positions.

We believe that investing in our employees is essential to driving business results. We prioritize employee engagement and satisfaction, recognizing that a happy and fulfilled team is vital to our success. We are committed to building a workplace culture that is inclusive, equitable and reflective of the diverse communities we serve. Our hiring process focuses on increasing diversity across our leadership teams. As a company we are commiited towards ensuring the health, safety and well-being of our employees and their family members through various initiatives, employee assistance programs and wellness workshops. We strive to ensure that all our employees feel valued and empowered to succeed.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT THE WORK PLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has in place Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. An Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is in place as per the requirements of the said Act to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. No case has been reported during the year under review.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The details required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) & 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are annexed as "Annexure B" to this report.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Board of Directors affirm that, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (SS1 and SS2) respectively relating to Meetings of the Board, its Committees and the General Meetings.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant or material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its operations in future except to the extent mentioned in this Report.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION

There are no material changes and commitments adversely affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate (i.e. March 31, 2024) and as of date of the report i.e. December 04, 2024.

DETAIL OF APPLICATIONS / PROCEEDINGS UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

An application under section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code) was filed by Ligare Aviation Limited on March 14, 2023 to initiate Corporate Insolvency Resolution Proceedings against the Company in terms of an alleged corporate guarantee provided by Religare Enterprises Limited for a loan granted by Ligare Aviation Limited to Auriga Marketing Services Pvt. Ltd. However, the said petition was dismissed on merits by the Honble NCLT, Delhi on July 11, 2023.

DIFFERENCE IN VALUATION

The Company has not made any one time settlement with the banks / financial institutions during the year under review.

OTHERS

- The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans from banks and financial institutions. There were no delays or defaults in payment of interest/principal of any of its debt securities

- The equity shares of the Company were not suspended from trading during the year on account of corporate actions or otherwise

- The Company has not issued during the period under review any equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the co-operation and assistance received from the Companys Bankers, Regulatory Bodies, Stakeholders including Financial Institutions and other business associates who have extended their valuable sustained support and encouragement during the year under review.

Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of gratitude and appreciation for the commitment displayed by all executives, officers and staff at all levels of the Company during the year under review. The Directors would also like to thank all shareholders for their continued faith in the Company and look forward to your continued support in the future.