To,

The Members of

REMEDIUM LIFECARE LIMITED,

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of ‘‘REMEDIUM LIFECARE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTER

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the Paragraph 2B (f) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The standalone balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss Statement (including Other Comprehensive Income ), the standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule,2014 as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company, as detailed in Note XIII to standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position;

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The Company has not declared or paid any dividends during the year and accordingly reporting on the compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable for the year under consideration.

f. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, audit trail (edit log) facility has not maintained during the year, therefore we unable to comment in case of any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

FOR TAORI SANDEEP & ASSOCIATES

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

F.R.N. 007414C

ATUL JAIN (PARTNER)

M.NO. 048920

UDIN: 24048920BKBIXI5276

PLACE: MUMBAI

DATE: MAY 27, 2024

ANNEXURE – "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of REMEDIUM LIFECARE LIMITED of even date)

(i) (a) A. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

B. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of one year. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification..

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have and immovable properties. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year..

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable

(iii) (a) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any to loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability

(f) Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly paragraph 3 (iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or given any security or made any investments to which the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iv) of the order is not applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from public during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us::

(a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the company examined by us, in our opinion, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Goods and Service Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 except Income tax liability for AY 2023-24 of Rs. 52.86 lakh (including interest) which is outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date it became payable

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, Statutory Dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or Other Statutory Dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows

Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income tax Authority Income Tax 21.70 - Commissioner of Income Tax

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not obtained any term loans during the year.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries/associates/joint-ventures and accordingly, paragraphs 3 (ix) (e) and 3 (ix) (f) of the Order are not applicable.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by any person has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) TTo the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, have been received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, Paragraphs 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) and it does not have any other companies in the Group. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to Other information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

(xx) The Provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company and hence reporting on clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members REMEDIUM LIFECARE LIMITED]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reportingof REMEDIUM LIFECARE LIMITED (the "Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

