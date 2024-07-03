SectorTrading
Open₹5.3
Prev. Close₹5.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹362.37
Day's High₹5.31
Day's Low₹5.29
52 Week's High₹38.25
52 Week's Low₹4.81
Book Value₹1.13
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)213.7
P/E11
EPS0.46
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.08
3.6
3.6
3.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.88
6.76
1.34
0.26
Net Worth
42.96
10.36
4.94
3.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
2.89
0.35
1.33
3.93
yoy growth (%)
725.31
-73.72
-66.11
85.63
Raw materials
-1.67
-0.13
-1.17
-3.88
As % of sales
57.92
39.82
88.09
98.87
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.13
-0.13
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.37
0.01
0
0.01
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.09
0
0
-3.73
Working capital
1.4
0.01
-0.08
1.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
725.31
-73.72
-66.11
85.63
Op profit growth
45,661.11
-100.85
-66.87
79
EBIT growth
2,107.7
300.02
-79.16
-97.2
Net profit growth
1,920.83
309.58
-69.5
-98.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Maneesha Naresh
Non Executive Director
Haonsh Santok
Independent Director
Trupti Bolke
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dhwani Desai
Whole Time Director
Adarsh Deepak Munjal
Independent Director
Seema Sanei
Independent Director
Pratik Shah
Additional Director
Dipesh Vaidya
Additional Director
Mansoor Vahab
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Remedium Lifecare Limited (Formerly known as Roxy Exports Limited) was incorporated in February 19th, 1988 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956. The Company being a pharmaceutical company is aligned across two business verticals viz. products and services. Products business comprises trading and sale of APIs and Intermediates to innovator and generic pharmaceutical players in both domestic and international markets including the regulated markets.During the year, Order was passed on March 24, 2017 by the Regional Director, Northern Region imposing penalty of Rs. 1,000/-. However, the fine/penalty imposed was duly paid in order to ensure the going concern status of the Company. During the year 2018-19, the Company started the manufacturing/ trading of atmospheric water generating machine know as Air-O-Water. Consequent to change in the business activities and accordingly, in order to keep the name of the Company in consonance with the new business activities, the Company changed its name from Roxy Exports Limited to Remedium Lifecare Limited. The said change of name has been approved by Shareholders at the 31st Annual General Meeting held on 30 September 2020. The change of name of the Company has also been approved by the Registrar of Companies vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 06 November 2020.During the year 2021, the Company changed its business activities from manufacturing and sale of Air-O-Water machines to trading in API intermediates (KSMs and
The Remedium Lifecare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Remedium Lifecare Ltd is ₹213.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Remedium Lifecare Ltd is 11 and 4.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Remedium Lifecare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Remedium Lifecare Ltd is ₹4.81 and ₹38.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Remedium Lifecare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 90.82%, 3 Years at 59.80%, 1 Year at -81.92%, 6 Month at -74.08%, 3 Month at -41.50% and 1 Month at -4.71%.
