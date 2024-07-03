iifl-logo-icon 1
Remedium Lifecare Ltd Share Price

5.3
(4.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:29:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.3
  • Day's High5.31
  • 52 Wk High38.25
  • Prev. Close5.06
  • Day's Low5.29
  • 52 Wk Low 4.81
  • Turnover (lac)362.37
  • P/E11
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.13
  • EPS0.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)213.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Remedium Lifecare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

5.3

Prev. Close

5.06

Turnover(Lac.)

362.37

Day's High

5.31

Day's Low

5.29

52 Week's High

38.25

52 Week's Low

4.81

Book Value

1.13

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

213.7

P/E

11

EPS

0.46

Divi. Yield

0

Remedium Lifecare Ltd Corporate Action

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 May, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Remedium Lifecare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Remedium Lifecare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:38 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.11%

Non-Promoter- 98.88%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Remedium Lifecare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.08

3.6

3.6

3.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.88

6.76

1.34

0.26

Net Worth

42.96

10.36

4.94

3.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

2.89

0.35

1.33

3.93

yoy growth (%)

725.31

-73.72

-66.11

85.63

Raw materials

-1.67

-0.13

-1.17

-3.88

As % of sales

57.92

39.82

88.09

98.87

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.13

-0.13

-0.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.37

0.01

0

0.01

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.09

0

0

-3.73

Working capital

1.4

0.01

-0.08

1.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

725.31

-73.72

-66.11

85.63

Op profit growth

45,661.11

-100.85

-66.87

79

EBIT growth

2,107.7

300.02

-79.16

-97.2

Net profit growth

1,920.83

309.58

-69.5

-98.12

No Record Found

Remedium Lifecare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Remedium Lifecare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Maneesha Naresh

Non Executive Director

Haonsh Santok

Independent Director

Trupti Bolke

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dhwani Desai

Whole Time Director

Adarsh Deepak Munjal

Independent Director

Seema Sanei

Independent Director

Pratik Shah

Additional Director

Dipesh Vaidya

Additional Director

Mansoor Vahab

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Remedium Lifecare Ltd

Summary

Remedium Lifecare Limited (Formerly known as Roxy Exports Limited) was incorporated in February 19th, 1988 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956. The Company being a pharmaceutical company is aligned across two business verticals viz. products and services. Products business comprises trading and sale of APIs and Intermediates to innovator and generic pharmaceutical players in both domestic and international markets including the regulated markets.During the year, Order was passed on March 24, 2017 by the Regional Director, Northern Region imposing penalty of Rs. 1,000/-. However, the fine/penalty imposed was duly paid in order to ensure the going concern status of the Company. During the year 2018-19, the Company started the manufacturing/ trading of atmospheric water generating machine know as Air-O-Water. Consequent to change in the business activities and accordingly, in order to keep the name of the Company in consonance with the new business activities, the Company changed its name from Roxy Exports Limited to Remedium Lifecare Limited. The said change of name has been approved by Shareholders at the 31st Annual General Meeting held on 30 September 2020. The change of name of the Company has also been approved by the Registrar of Companies vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 06 November 2020.During the year 2021, the Company changed its business activities from manufacturing and sale of Air-O-Water machines to trading in API intermediates (KSMs and
Company FAQs

What is the Remedium Lifecare Ltd share price today?

The Remedium Lifecare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Remedium Lifecare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Remedium Lifecare Ltd is ₹213.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Remedium Lifecare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Remedium Lifecare Ltd is 11 and 4.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Remedium Lifecare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Remedium Lifecare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Remedium Lifecare Ltd is ₹4.81 and ₹38.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Remedium Lifecare Ltd?

Remedium Lifecare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 90.82%, 3 Years at 59.80%, 1 Year at -81.92%, 6 Month at -74.08%, 3 Month at -41.50% and 1 Month at -4.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Remedium Lifecare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Remedium Lifecare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.11 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.89 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
