Remedium Lifecare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.31
(4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Remedium Lifecare Ltd

Remedium Life FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.37

0.01

0

0.01

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.09

0

0

-3.73

Working capital

1.4

0.01

-0.08

1.52

Other operating items

Operating

1.66

0.02

-0.07

1.52

Capital expenditure

0.03

0

0

-1.72

Free cash flow

1.69

0.02

-0.07

-0.19

Equity raised

-1.05

-1.1

-1.12

-1.13

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.36

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.99

-1.08

-1.2

-1.32

