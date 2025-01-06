Remedium Lifecare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.37
0.01
0
0.01
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.09
0
0
-3.73
Working capital
1.4
0.01
-0.08
1.52
Other operating items
Operating
1.66
0.02
-0.07
1.52
Capital expenditure
0.03
0
0
-1.72
Free cash flow
1.69
0.02
-0.07
-0.19
Equity raised
-1.05
-1.1
-1.12
-1.13
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.36
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.99
-1.08
-1.2
-1.32
