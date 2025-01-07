Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
2.89
0.35
1.33
3.93
yoy growth (%)
725.31
-73.72
-66.11
85.63
Raw materials
-1.67
-0.13
-1.17
-3.88
As % of sales
57.92
39.82
88.09
98.87
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.13
-0.13
-0.14
As % of sales
6.35
37.46
10.06
3.59
Other costs
-0.64
-0.07
-0.12
-0.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.28
22.46
9.26
5.11
Operating profit
0.38
0
-0.09
-0.29
OPM
13.42
0.24
-7.41
-7.58
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.01
0.1
0.32
Profit before tax
0.37
0.01
0
0.01
Taxes
-0.09
0
0
-3.73
Tax rate
-26.13
-18.46
-15.17
-0.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.27
0.01
0
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.27
0.01
0
0.01
yoy growth (%)
1,920.83
309.58
-69.5
-98.12
NPM
9.58
3.91
0.25
0.27
