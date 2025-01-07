iifl-logo-icon 1
Remedium Lifecare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.57
(4.90%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

2.89

0.35

1.33

3.93

yoy growth (%)

725.31

-73.72

-66.11

85.63

Raw materials

-1.67

-0.13

-1.17

-3.88

As % of sales

57.92

39.82

88.09

98.87

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.13

-0.13

-0.14

As % of sales

6.35

37.46

10.06

3.59

Other costs

-0.64

-0.07

-0.12

-0.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.28

22.46

9.26

5.11

Operating profit

0.38

0

-0.09

-0.29

OPM

13.42

0.24

-7.41

-7.58

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.01

0.1

0.32

Profit before tax

0.37

0.01

0

0.01

Taxes

-0.09

0

0

-3.73

Tax rate

-26.13

-18.46

-15.17

-0.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.27

0.01

0

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.27

0.01

0

0.01

yoy growth (%)

1,920.83

309.58

-69.5

-98.12

NPM

9.58

3.91

0.25

0.27

