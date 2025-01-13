Remedium Lifecare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.08
3.6
3.6
3.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.88
6.76
1.34
0.26
Net Worth
42.96
10.36
4.94
3.86
Minority Interest
Debt
57.7
0
0
10.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
100.66
10.36
4.94
14.36
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.08
0.19
0.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
99.05
-11.58
3.31
13.34
Inventories
133.23
7.32
83.87
3.11
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
920.6
172.37
64
23.68
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
892.49
952.58
74.27
10.72
Sundry Creditors
-712.29
-84.22
-124.56
-23.77
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1,134.97
-1,059.64
-94.26
-0.4
Cash
1.52
21.86
1.44
0.81
Total Assets
100.66
10.36
4.94
14.36
