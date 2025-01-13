iifl-logo-icon 1
Remedium Lifecare Ltd Balance Sheet

5.89
(-2.00%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.08

3.6

3.6

3.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.88

6.76

1.34

0.26

Net Worth

42.96

10.36

4.94

3.86

Minority Interest

Debt

57.7

0

0

10.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

100.66

10.36

4.94

14.36

Fixed Assets

0.05

0.08

0.19

0.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

99.05

-11.58

3.31

13.34

Inventories

133.23

7.32

83.87

3.11

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

920.6

172.37

64

23.68

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

892.49

952.58

74.27

10.72

Sundry Creditors

-712.29

-84.22

-124.56

-23.77

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1,134.97

-1,059.64

-94.26

-0.4

Cash

1.52

21.86

1.44

0.81

Total Assets

100.66

10.36

4.94

14.36

