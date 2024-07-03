Remedium Lifecare Ltd Summary

Remedium Lifecare Limited (Formerly known as Roxy Exports Limited) was incorporated in February 19th, 1988 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956. The Company being a pharmaceutical company is aligned across two business verticals viz. products and services. Products business comprises trading and sale of APIs and Intermediates to innovator and generic pharmaceutical players in both domestic and international markets including the regulated markets.During the year, Order was passed on March 24, 2017 by the Regional Director, Northern Region imposing penalty of Rs. 1,000/-. However, the fine/penalty imposed was duly paid in order to ensure the going concern status of the Company. During the year 2018-19, the Company started the manufacturing/ trading of atmospheric water generating machine know as Air-O-Water. Consequent to change in the business activities and accordingly, in order to keep the name of the Company in consonance with the new business activities, the Company changed its name from Roxy Exports Limited to Remedium Lifecare Limited. The said change of name has been approved by Shareholders at the 31st Annual General Meeting held on 30 September 2020. The change of name of the Company has also been approved by the Registrar of Companies vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 06 November 2020.During the year 2021, the Company changed its business activities from manufacturing and sale of Air-O-Water machines to trading in API intermediates (KSMs and CRMs) and various other raw materials used in API manufacturing, contract manufacturing.