AGM 26/06/2024 We wish to inform you that the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 26 June, 2024 at 11:00 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI). As per Regulation 34 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with the Notice of the AGM. In accordance with the MCA Circulars and SEBI Circulars the same are being sent through electronic mode to those members whose email ids are registered with Depository Participant / Registrar & Transfer Agent of the Company. Kindly take on record the above information and acknowledge Outcome of 35th Annual General Meeting of Remedium Lifecare Limited held on 26th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Outcome of 35th Annual General Meeting of Remedium Lifecare Limited held on 26th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2024)