|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Jun 2024
|31 May 2024
|AGM 26/06/2024 We wish to inform you that the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 26 June, 2024 at 11:00 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI). As per Regulation 34 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with the Notice of the AGM. In accordance with the MCA Circulars and SEBI Circulars the same are being sent through electronic mode to those members whose email ids are registered with Depository Participant / Registrar & Transfer Agent of the Company. Kindly take on record the above information and acknowledge Outcome of 35th Annual General Meeting of Remedium Lifecare Limited held on 26th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Outcome of 35th Annual General Meeting of Remedium Lifecare Limited held on 26th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.