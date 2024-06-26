iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Remedium Lifecare Ltd AGM

5.78
(-1.87%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Remedium Life CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Jun 202431 May 2024
AGM 26/06/2024 We wish to inform you that the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 26 June, 2024 at 11:00 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI). As per Regulation 34 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with the Notice of the AGM. In accordance with the MCA Circulars and SEBI Circulars the same are being sent through electronic mode to those members whose email ids are registered with Depository Participant / Registrar & Transfer Agent of the Company. Kindly take on record the above information and acknowledge Outcome of 35th Annual General Meeting of Remedium Lifecare Limited held on 26th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Outcome of 35th Annual General Meeting of Remedium Lifecare Limited held on 26th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2024)

Remedium Life: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Remedium Lifecare Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.