Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Remedium Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Remedium Lifecare Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2024.2) Any other business with the permission of the Chair Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Oct 2024 31 Oct 2024

In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 read with Part A of Schedule III, We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today on 31st October 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 1.00 P.M

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 27 Aug 2024

Remedium Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Acquisition of a company Airowater Global Trading LLC UAE which is into Water Injectables for Pharma Production. 2. Consideration of issuing of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair The Board Meeting to be held on 03/09/2024 has been revised to 04/09/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 03/09/2024 has been revised to 04/09/2024 inter alia 1. To Consider Acquisition of AirOWater Global Trading LLC, UAE:The Board will review the proposal to acquire a substantial stake in AirOWater Global Trading LLC, a pioneering entity in the production of the purest form of drinking water via Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs). This technology, recognised as one of the most sustainable solutions to the pressing issue of global water scarcity, has successfully catered to diverse sectors including Government Institutions, Corporates, Hospitality chains, Supermarkets, Hospital chains, Educational institutions, and Community Centres. 2. To Consider issuing of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs). 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 04th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 15 Jul 2024

Remedium Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30th June 2024. 2) Consideration of acquisition of an unlisted company in the specialty chemicals sector with a global footprint. 3) Authorise the board to approve the transaction structure valuation and timelines given the preliminary nature of the discussions. 4) Ratify the transaction in a subsequent Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) or through Postal Ballot. The Board Meeting to be held on 08/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 08/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024) With reference to the captioned subject and our announcement dated August 14, 2024, please find below corrigendum to the outcome of Board Meeting. 1. In the said announcement, in body of covering letter while uploading on BSE in corporate announcement it is incorrectly mentioned as meeting held on August 12, 2023 instead of meeting held on August 14, 2024. The Date of said Board Meeting is August 14, 2024, kindly read it as August 14, 2024. 2. In Body of covering letter while uploading on BSE in corporate announcement it is incorrectly mentioned as Financial Result for quarter ended June 30, 2023 instead of Financial Result for quarter ended June 30, 2024. The said result is pertaining to Financial Result for quarter ended June 30, 2024, kindly read it as Financial Result for quarter ended June 30, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

Remedium Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Increase in Authorized Capital of the Company and consequent alteration in Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 2) To consider & approve the Draft Postal Ballot Notice of the Company and fixing of date of Book closure and e-voting period 3) To appoint Scrutinizer for conducting E- voting process. 4) Any other business with the permission of the Chair 1) increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 42,00,00,000/- (Rupees Forty Two Crores Only) divided into 42,00,00,000 (Forty Two Crores) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each to Rs. 60,00,00,000/- (Rupees Sixty Crores Only) divided into 60,00,00,000 (Sixty Crores Only) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each and consequent Alteration in Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 2) Approved Draft Postal Ballot Notice pursuant to Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions 3) appointment of Scrutinizer for conducting Postal Ballot 4) Cut Off date for determining shareholders eligible to vote. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

Remedium Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting dated July 08, 2024: 1. Fund Raising through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) 2. Allotment of Bonus Shares Kindly take the above on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/07/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 2 May 2024

Remedium Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and Consider Recommendation and approval of the issue of Bonus Shares to the existing Equity Shareholders of the Company. The Board Meeting to be held on 10/05/2024 has been revised to 27/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 10/05/2024 has been revised to 27/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024) 1. Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31st, 2024 2. issue of Bonus shares (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, cessation of Dr. Maneesha Naresh, current term of office is completed and she would not be able to continue for another term. Appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 23 Feb 2024

Remedium Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting inter alia to consider acquisition of manufacturing facility near hyderabad producing intermediates for the Pharmaceutical Industry. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting has proposed to acquire a Manufacturing Facility in Hyderabad situated at Phase 2, Survey No.10, Gaddapotharam Industrial Area, Jinnaram Mandal, Medak, Sangareddy District, Hyderabad-502319, Telangana, India. having an area of 130680 square feet. The unit is well equipped to produce Intermediates for the Pharmaceutical Industry. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.03.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024