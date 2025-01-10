To the Members of Repco Home Finance Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Repco Home Finance Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule, 2015, as amended, ("IndAS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of

our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on the matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment of financial assets at balance sheet date (provision for expected credit losses on loans) Our audit procedures included but were not limited to: Financial instruments, which include advances to customers, represents a significant portion of the total assets of the Company. The Company has advances aggregating 13,554.94 crores as at March 31, 2024. Read and assessed the Companys accounting policy for impairment of financial assets and its compliance with Ind AS 109 and the governance framework approved by the Board of Directors as well as relevant regulatory guidelines and pronouncements and tested the implementation of such policy on a sample basis. Ind AS 109 requires the Company to provide for impairment of its financial assets (designated at amortised cost) as at the reporting date using the expected credit loss (ECL) approach. Tested the design and operating effectiveness of the controls for staging of loans based on their past-due status. ECL involves an estimation of probability-weighted loss on financial instruments over their life, considering reasonable and supportable information about past events, current conditions, and forecasts of future economic conditions which could impact the credit quality of the Companys financial assets (loan portfolio). Tested samples of performing (stage 1 & stage 2) loans to assess whether any SICR or loss indicators were present requiring them to be classified under higher stages as per Ind AS 109. In the process, a significant degree of judgement has been applied by the management for: Tested the assumptions used by the Company for grouping and staging of loan portfolio into various categories and default buckets for determining the probability of default (PD) and loss given default (LGD) rates. Tested the input data used for determining the PD and LGD rates and agreed the data with the underlying books of accounts and records. • Staging of financial assets to Stage 1, 2, or 3 (i.e. classification in significant increase in credit risk ("SICR") and default categories); For expected credit loss provision against outstanding exposure classified across various stages, we obtained an understanding of the Companys ECL methodology (including factors that affect the probability of default, loss given defaults and exposure at default; various forward looking, micro-and macro-economic factors), the underlying assumptions and the sufficiency of the data used by management and tested the same on sample basis. • Grouping of the loan portfolio under homogenous pools in order to determine probability of default on a collective basis; • We performed tests of controls and test of details on a sample basis in respect of the staging of outstanding exposure, and other relevant data used in impairment computation prepared by management as compared to the Companys policy. • Determining effect of less frequent past events on future probability of default; • We enquired the management regarding significant judgments, estimates involved in the impairment computation, and evaluated the reasonableness thereof. • Estimation of management overlay, for macroeconomic factors which could impact the credit quality of the loans. • We tested the arithmetical accuracy of computation of ECL provision including the management overlay computed by the Company. Due to the significance of the amounts involved, judgments involved in classification of loans, relative complexity of various assumptions and estimates used, and determination of related provisions, this audit area is considered a key audit matter. IT System and controls Our audit procedures included but were not limited to: The Company is highly dependent on its information technology (IT) systems for carrying on its operations which require large volume of transactions to be processed in numerous locations on a daily basis. • Obtained an understanding of the Companys IT related control environment and conducted risk assessment and identified IT applications, data bases and operating systems that are relevant to our audit. As a result, there is a high degree of reliance and dependency on such IT systems for the financial reporting process of the Company. Appropriate IT general controls and application controls are required to ensure that such IT systems are able to process the data, as required, completely, accurately and consistently for reliable financial reporting. • We obtained an understanding of the Companys business IT environment and key changes, if any during the audit period that may be relevant to the audit. The accuracy and reliability of the financial reporting process depends on the IT systems and the related control environment, including: • Our audit procedures included verifying, testing and reviewing the design and operating effectiveness of the key automated and manual business cycle controls and logic for system generated reports relevant to the audit by verifying the reports / returns and other financial and nonfinancial information generated from the system on a test check basis. • IT general controls over user access management and change management across applications, networks, database, and operating systems and; • We have tested and reviewed the reconciliations between the loan origination / servicing application and the accounting software to mitigate the risk of incorrect data flow to / from separate application software. • IT application controls. • We have also obtained management representations wherever considered necessary. Due to the importance of the IT systems and related control environment on the Companys financial reporting process, we have identified testing of such IT systems and related control environment as a key audit matter for the current year audit.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Other Information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 (Revised) The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of the management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair

view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained

up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matter. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent

applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) I n our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration has been paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014,

as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 38 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses- Refer Note 7.1 to the standalone financial statements. The Company does not have any long-term derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Refer note 48(e) to the financial statements.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner

whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Refer note 48(e) to the financial statements.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. a) The Final Dividend proposed in the previous

year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

b) The Board of Directors of the Company proposed dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Amount of Dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has

a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Chaturvedi & Co Chartered Accountants FRN 302137E S. Ganesan, FCA Partner Membership No. 217119 UDIN.24217119BKDFDF9463 Place: Chennai Date: 14-05-2024

Annexure 1 to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 on Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of Repco Home Finance Limited ("the Company") on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment,

Right-of-Use Assets and Intangible Assets:

a) A. The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right of use assemts.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) Based on test check examination of the records and sale deeds /lease deeds/ conveyance deeds/ property tax receipts and such other documents provided to us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use of assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceeding has been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as on March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami

Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) a) The Companys business does not require maintenance

of inventories and, accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 Crore, in aggregate, during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed.

iii) a) The Company is primarily engaged in the business of

providing housing finance and loans against property to individual customers and hence reporting under Clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee and security given to the parties referred in section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3 (iii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans (together referred to as "loan assets"), the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Note 3.6 to the Financial Statements explains the Companys accounting policy relating to impairment of financial assets which include loans assets. In accordance with that policy, loan assets with balances as at March 31,2024, aggregating to ? 649.14 crores were categorised as credit impaired ("Stage 3") and ?1,501.54 crore were categorised as those where the credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition ("Stage 2"). Disclosures in respect of such loans have been provided in Note 35 to the Financial Statements. Additionally, out of loans and advances in the nature of loans with balances as at the year-end

aggregating ?11,404.25 crore, where credit risk has not significantly increased since initial recognition (categorised as "Stage 1"), overdues in the repayment interest and/or principal aggregating ? 77.94 crores were also identified. In all other cases, the repayment of principal and interest is regular. Having regard to the nature of the Companys business and the volume of information involved, it is not practicable to provide an itemised list of loan assets where delinquencies in the repayment of principal and interest have been identified.

d) The total amount overdue for more than ninety days, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, as at the year-end is 391.23 crore. Reasonable steps are being taken by the Company for recovery of the principal and interest as stated in the applicable Regulations and Loan agreements.

e) The Company is engaged in the business of Home Financing and hence reporting under Clause 3(iii)(e) is not applicable.

f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or investments made or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and no order in this respect has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunals in regard to the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, in respect

of the services rendered by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

ii) In respect of Statutory dues

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, Goods and Services Tax (GST), cess and any other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, Goods and Services Tax(GST), cess and any other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Nature of the Statute Nature of dues Forum where the dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount Crore The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax NFAC, New Delhi. FY 2015-16 0.43 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax NFAC, New Delhi FY 2019-20 2.31 Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 GST Commissioner Appeal, Maharashtra FY 2018-19 0.20 Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 GST Commissioner Appeal, Tamil Nadu FY 2018-19 0.37

c) There were no dues referred in sub clause (a)above which have not been deposited on account of disputes as at March 31, 2024.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix) a) Based on our audit procedures and as per the

information and explanations given by the

management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions, banks, Government. The Company has not issued any debenture as at balance sheet date.

b) The Company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) Based on our audit procedures and as per the

information and explanations given by the

management, the term loan availed by the Company were used for the purpose for which it was obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statement of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statement of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from the entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associate. The Company did not have any subsidiary during the year.

f) The Company has not raised any loan during the year by pledge of securities held in its associate Company and hence reporting on this clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable. The Company did not have any subsidiary or joint ventures during the year.

x) a) According to the information and explanations given

to us, the Company did not raise money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting on this clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable

b) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

xi) a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according

to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no significant fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year nor have we been

informed of such case by the management.

b) No report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company in accordance with Nidhi Rules 2014. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xii) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, all the transactions entered into with the related parties during the year are in compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) a) In our opinion, the Company has adequate internal

audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) a) According to the information and explanations given to

us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company is a Housing Finance Company registered with the National Housing Bank and is not required to obtain a Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) The Company is a not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly the provisions of clause (xvi)( c) of the Order are not applicable

d) I n our opinion, there is no core investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable

xix) According to the information and explanation given to us, On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, asset liability maturity pattern, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors/ Management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) a) According to the information and explanations given to

us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there are

no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub-section 5 of Section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note no. 25 to the Standalone financial statements. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the previous financial year, to a Special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act.

xxi) On the basis of review of Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the Companies included in the consolidated financial statement, where applicable, we report that there are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in their CARO reports of the Associate Company included in the consolidated financial statements.

For Chaturvedi & Co Chartered Accountants FRN 302137E S. Ganesan, FCA Partner Membership No. 217119 UDIN.24217119BKDFDF9463 Place: Chennai Date: 14-05-2024

Report on Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Annexure 2 to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) on Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of Repco Home Finance Limited ("the Company") on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Repco Home Finance Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section

143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and

that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls with

certain changes for remote work environment were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.