SectorFinance
Open₹437.55
Prev. Close₹435.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹49.54
Day's High₹437.75
Day's Low₹427
52 Week's High₹595
52 Week's Low₹366.5
Book Value₹497.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,689.83
P/E6.41
EPS68.01
Divi. Yield0.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
62.56
62.56
62.56
62.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,831.39
2,453.61
2,173.04
1,996.73
Net Worth
2,893.95
2,516.17
2,235.6
2,059.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
168.5
124.69
510.03
-746.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,524.52
1,283.74
1,290.19
1,373.46
1,345.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,524.52
1,283.74
1,290.19
1,373.46
1,345.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.12
15.42
16.38
18.77
5.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
C.Thangaraju
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
ESTHAKI SANTHANAM
Independent Non Exe. Director
B Raj Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mrinal Kanti Bhattacharya
Independent Non Exe. Director
R. Swaminathan
Independent Non Exe. Director
RAMCHANDRAN VAITHIANATHAN
Independent Non Exe. Director
Usha Ravi
Managing Director & CEO
K. Swaminathan
Non Executive Director
Anant Kishore Saran
Reports by Repco Home Finance Ltd
Summary
Repco Home Finance Limited was incorporated in April, 2000 to tap the growth potential in the housing finance market. The Company received certificate of commencement of business on May 2, 2000. Repco Home Finance is a professionally managed housing finance company head quartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Company is registered as a housing finance company with the NHB. The Company is present in 2 segments - individual home loans and loans against property (LAP). Apart from this, the company provides a variety of home loan products to individual borrowers in both salaried and non-salaried (self employed professional and self employed non-professional) segments to suit various requirements. The company provides loans for construction or purchase of house property, for repair and renovation/extension of existing property, for purchase of plots and loans against property.The companys distribution network comprises of 131 branches and 29 satellite center spread in 11 states and a union territory. The companys retail network is spread across states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and the Union Territory of Puducherry.In March 2013, Repco Home Finance raised Rs.270 crore by public issue of 15,720,262 equity shares of Rs.10 each at price of Rs.172 per share (premium of Rs.162 per share). The shares got listed both in National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange on April 1, 2013.Du
The Repco Home Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹429.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Repco Home Finance Ltd is ₹2689.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Repco Home Finance Ltd is 6.41 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Repco Home Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Repco Home Finance Ltd is ₹366.5 and ₹595 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Repco Home Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.09%, 3 Years at 17.71%, 1 Year at 5.69%, 6 Month at -21.85%, 3 Month at -17.01% and 1 Month at -10.99%.
