Summary

Repco Home Finance Limited was incorporated in April, 2000 to tap the growth potential in the housing finance market. The Company received certificate of commencement of business on May 2, 2000. Repco Home Finance is a professionally managed housing finance company head quartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Company is registered as a housing finance company with the NHB. The Company is present in 2 segments - individual home loans and loans against property (LAP). Apart from this, the company provides a variety of home loan products to individual borrowers in both salaried and non-salaried (self employed professional and self employed non-professional) segments to suit various requirements. The company provides loans for construction or purchase of house property, for repair and renovation/extension of existing property, for purchase of plots and loans against property.The companys distribution network comprises of 131 branches and 29 satellite center spread in 11 states and a union territory. The companys retail network is spread across states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and the Union Territory of Puducherry.In March 2013, Repco Home Finance raised Rs.270 crore by public issue of 15,720,262 equity shares of Rs.10 each at price of Rs.172 per share (premium of Rs.162 per share). The shares got listed both in National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange on April 1, 2013.Du

