Repco Home Finance Ltd Share Price

429.95
(-1.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:49:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open437.55
  • Day's High437.75
  • 52 Wk High595
  • Prev. Close435.8
  • Day's Low427
  • 52 Wk Low 366.5
  • Turnover (lac)49.54
  • P/E6.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value497.42
  • EPS68.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,689.83
  • Div. Yield0.69
View All Historical Data
Repco Home Finance Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

arrow

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Repco Home Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Repco Home Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:08 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.13%

Non-Promoter- 32.80%

Institutions: 32.80%

Non-Institutions: 30.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Repco Home Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

62.56

62.56

62.56

62.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,831.39

2,453.61

2,173.04

1,996.73

Net Worth

2,893.95

2,516.17

2,235.6

2,059.29

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

168.5

124.69

510.03

-746.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,524.52

1,283.74

1,290.19

1,373.46

1,345.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,524.52

1,283.74

1,290.19

1,373.46

1,345.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.12

15.42

16.38

18.77

5.64

View Annually Results

Repco Home Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Repco Home Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

C.Thangaraju

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

ESTHAKI SANTHANAM

Independent Non Exe. Director

B Raj Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mrinal Kanti Bhattacharya

Independent Non Exe. Director

R. Swaminathan

Independent Non Exe. Director

RAMCHANDRAN VAITHIANATHAN

Independent Non Exe. Director

Usha Ravi

Managing Director & CEO

K. Swaminathan

Non Executive Director

Anant Kishore Saran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Repco Home Finance Ltd

Summary

Repco Home Finance Limited was incorporated in April, 2000 to tap the growth potential in the housing finance market. The Company received certificate of commencement of business on May 2, 2000. Repco Home Finance is a professionally managed housing finance company head quartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Company is registered as a housing finance company with the NHB. The Company is present in 2 segments - individual home loans and loans against property (LAP). Apart from this, the company provides a variety of home loan products to individual borrowers in both salaried and non-salaried (self employed professional and self employed non-professional) segments to suit various requirements. The company provides loans for construction or purchase of house property, for repair and renovation/extension of existing property, for purchase of plots and loans against property.The companys distribution network comprises of 131 branches and 29 satellite center spread in 11 states and a union territory. The companys retail network is spread across states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and the Union Territory of Puducherry.In March 2013, Repco Home Finance raised Rs.270 crore by public issue of 15,720,262 equity shares of Rs.10 each at price of Rs.172 per share (premium of Rs.162 per share). The shares got listed both in National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange on April 1, 2013.Du
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Repco Home Finance Ltd share price today?

The Repco Home Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹429.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Repco Home Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Repco Home Finance Ltd is ₹2689.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Repco Home Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Repco Home Finance Ltd is 6.41 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Repco Home Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Repco Home Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Repco Home Finance Ltd is ₹366.5 and ₹595 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Repco Home Finance Ltd?

Repco Home Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.09%, 3 Years at 17.71%, 1 Year at 5.69%, 6 Month at -21.85%, 3 Month at -17.01% and 1 Month at -10.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Repco Home Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Repco Home Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.13 %
Institutions - 32.81 %
Public - 30.06 %

