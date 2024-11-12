iifl-logo-icon 1
Repco Home Finance Ltd Board Meeting

414.5
(-0.37%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:06 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
REPCO HOME FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Submission of financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
REPCO HOME FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 1st August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. We hereby inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. 1st August, 2024, the Board has inter-alia approved the Un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024, in terms of Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations. The copy of the financial results along with the limited review reports issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed herewith (Annexure-I) Un-audited financial results for quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20243 May 2024
REPCO HOME FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 14th May 2024 inter-alia to: consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Audit report for the said period. consider and recommend dividend if any to the shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. consider and recommend to the shareholders the proposal for raising of funds by issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) and Commercial Paper (CP) on private placement in terms of Section 42 of the Companies Act 2013 read with relevant rules and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board meeting, submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024, recommendation of dividend for financial year 2023-24, fund raising . Recommended Dividend of Rs.3/- per equity share of the face value of Rs.10/- each to the shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Board recommended dividend of Rs.3 per share of face value of Rs.10 each, subject to approval of shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
REPCO HOME FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. We hereby inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. 12th February, 2024, the Board has inter-alia approved the Un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023, in terms of Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations. The copy of the financial results along with the limited review reports issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed herewith (Annexure-I). Further, as recommended by the Audit Committee, the Board has ratified the additional audit fees paid to M/s. Chaturvedi & Co (Firm Registration No.302137E), Statutory Auditors of the Company for the purpose of Branch Audit as required under RBI Directions. The Board has directed the company to place the matter before the shareholders for their post facto approval in the ensuing Annual general meeting of the company, for ratification of the shareholders. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

