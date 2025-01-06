Repco Home Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
168.5
124.69
510.03
-746.77
Other operating items
Operating
168.5
124.69
510.03
-746.77
Capital expenditure
7.82
-1.45
33.38
-12.06
Free cash flow
176.32
123.24
543.41
-758.83
Equity raised
4,169.77
3,721.04
2,970.2
2,320.56
Investing
9.6
0
6.4
0
Financing
19,889.38
18,945.95
3,574.73
1,273.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
24,245.07
22,790.23
7,094.74
2,835.61
