Repco Home Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

414.15
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Repco Home Fin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

168.5

124.69

510.03

-746.77

Other operating items

Operating

168.5

124.69

510.03

-746.77

Capital expenditure

7.82

-1.45

33.38

-12.06

Free cash flow

176.32

123.24

543.41

-758.83

Equity raised

4,169.77

3,721.04

2,970.2

2,320.56

Investing

9.6

0

6.4

0

Financing

19,889.38

18,945.95

3,574.73

1,273.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

24,245.07

22,790.23

7,094.74

2,835.61

